The 2021 Hero World Challenge purse is set for $3.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

Hero World Challenge field is headed by Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and more of the world's best players.

The 20-player field is an invitational event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players required to be in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

A cut is not made after 36 holes, with every player in the field allowed to play all 72 holes. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

This is the ninth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event does not get FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 48 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning does not come with the benefits of winning a full-field PGA Tour event, meaning OWGR points and money are essentially what's on the line.

2021 Hero World Challenge purse, winner's share, prize money payout