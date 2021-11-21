2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who pulled the Dubai double at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Morikawa came out firing in the final round, shooting 6-under 66 to rocket up the leaderboard as 54-hole leader Rory McIlroy struggled to put the event in his column.

After McIlroy had an unfortunate bogey on No. 15, he made bogeys on three of the total final four holes to finish tied for sixth, five shots behind Morikawa's 17-under 271 total. McIlroy was so frustrated afterward that he ripped his golf shirt.

Alexander Bjork and Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for second, three shots behind Morikawa.

Morikawa won the $3,000,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai highlights

DP World Tour Championship Dubai recap notes

Morikawa earned 44 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was top heavy, earning Morikawa critical OWGR points.

There was no cut this week, with 52 of 53 qualifying players finishing the event in the final event of the season.

Morikawa earns 2,000 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, clinching the season-long race and becoming the first American to do so.

The new European Tour season starts next week with the Joburg Open in South Africa.

2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

