2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/21/2021 at 8:13 am
The 2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who pulled the Dubai double at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Morikawa came out firing in the final round, shooting 6-under 66 to rocket up the leaderboard as 54-hole leader Rory McIlroy struggled to put the event in his column.

After McIlroy had an unfortunate bogey on No. 15, he made bogeys on three of the total final four holes to finish tied for sixth, five shots behind Morikawa's 17-under 271 total. McIlroy was so frustrated afterward that he ripped his golf shirt.

Alexander Bjork and Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for second, three shots behind Morikawa.

Morikawa won the $3,000,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai highlights

DP World Tour Championship Dubai recap notes

Morikawa earned 44 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was top heavy, earning Morikawa critical OWGR points.

There was no cut this week, with 52 of 53 qualifying players finishing the event in the final event of the season.

Morikawa earns 2,000 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win, clinching the season-long race and becoming the first American to do so.

The new European Tour season starts next week with the Joburg Open in South Africa.

2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Collin Morikawa -17 68 68 69 66 271 €2,640,975
T2 Alexander Björk -14 68 67 69 70 274 €776,886.81
T2 Matt Fitzpatrick -14 70 69 69 66 274 €776,886.81
T4 Nicolai Højgaard -13 68 71 69 67 275 €314,716.19
T4 Robert Macintyre -13 68 69 67 71 275 €314,716.19
T6 Dean Burmester -12 69 69 69 69 276 €199,246.89
T6 Rory Mcilroy -12 65 70 67 74 276 €199,246.89
T6 Ian Poulter -12 73 69 67 67 276 €199,246.89
T9 Adri Arnaus -11 75 68 68 66 277 €110,554.15
T9 Paul Casey -11 70 69 70 68 277 €110,554.15
T9 John Catlin -11 69 65 71 72 277 €110,554.15
T9 Joachim B. Hansen -11 67 70 68 72 277 €110,554.15
T9 Sam Horsfield -11 68 66 69 74 277 €110,554.15
T9 Shane Lowry -11 69 65 71 72 277 €110,554.15
15 Thomas Pieters -10 73 66 70 69 278 €84,951.36
T16 Marcus Armitage -9 68 72 67 72 279 €75,355.82
T16 Grant Forrest -9 70 70 72 67 279 €75,355.82
T16 Sergio Garcia -9 68 69 74 68 279 €75,355.82
T16 Tyrrell Hatton -9 70 73 66 70 279 €75,355.82
T16 Min Woo Lee -9 72 69 69 69 279 €75,355.82
T21 Thomas Detry -8 69 70 72 69 280 €61,769.47
T21 Lucas Herbert -8 72 69 70 69 280 €61,769.47
T21 Garrick Higgo -8 73 69 71 67 280 €61,769.47
T21 Jason Scrivener -8 71 69 70 70 280 €61,769.47
T21 Johannes Veerman -8 68 72 67 73 280 €61,769.47
T21 Jeff Winther -8 70 69 69 72 280 €61,769.47
T27 Abraham Ancer -7 72 69 70 70 281 €51,939.17
T27 Laurie Canter -7 74 71 68 68 281 €51,939.17
T27 Tommy Fleetwood -7 70 72 69 70 281 €51,939.17
T27 Rasmus Højgaard -7 70 69 69 73 281 €51,939.17
T27 Joakim Lagergren -7 70 71 70 70 281 €51,939.17
T32 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -6 67 75 70 70 282 €44,016.25
T32 Billy Horschel -6 74 70 69 69 282 €44,016.25
T32 Martin Kaymer -6 68 68 70 76 282 €44,016.25
T32 Adrian Meronk -6 68 74 74 66 282 €44,016.25
T32 Patrick Reed -6 72 72 68 70 282 €44,016.25
T37 Guido Migliozzi -5 73 73 70 67 283 €39,394.54
T37 Will Zalatoris -5 70 73 70 70 283 €39,394.54
T39 Rafa Cabrera Bello -4 70 70 71 73 284 €34,772.84
T39 Sean Crocker -4 69 73 72 70 284 €34,772.84
T39 Jamie Donaldson -4 70 68 74 72 284 €34,772.84
T39 Antoine Rozner -4 74 70 68 72 284 €34,772.84
T39 Danny Willett -4 75 71 67 71 284 €34,772.84
44 Maximilian Kieffer -3 70 70 73 72 285 €30,811.37
45 Richard Bland -2 73 69 71 73 286 €29,931.05
T46 Francesco Laporta -1 71 74 72 70 287 €28,610.56
T46 Victor Perez -1 74 69 69 75 287 €28,610.56
48 Masahiro Kawamura E 74 73 68 73 288 €27,290.07
49 Bernd Wiesberger 2 76 76 75 63 290 €26,409.75
50 Justin Harding 3 71 72 71 77 291 €25,969.59
51 James Morrison 4 71 74 73 74 292 €25,529.42
52 Tapio Pulkkanen 5 67 74 76 76 293 €25,089.26

