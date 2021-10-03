The 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Michael Hoey and his amateur partner Maeve Danaher, winning this event for the first time as a duo.

Hoey and Maeve Danaher, an Irish golfer, won on 36-under 252 total. Hoey, as the professional, won the $50,000 winning team's share of the $200,000 pro-am purse.

Danaher is the first female amateur partner to win in the 20 years of the event.

Ryan Fox and Shane Warne finished in second place, five shots behind Streelman and Fitzgerald.

Danny Willett and Jimmy Dunne finished alone in third place, with Willett winning the pro event by two shots.

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, winners

