2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, winners
10/03/2021 at 1:43 pm
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Winners of the team competition amateur Maeve Danaher and playing partner Michael Hoey of Northern Ireland pose for a photograph with their trophys on the Swilcan Bridge during Day Four of The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course on October 03, 2021 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)


The 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Michael Hoey and his amateur partner Maeve Danaher, winning this event for the first time as a duo.

Hoey and Maeve Danaher, an Irish golfer, won on 36-under 252 total. Hoey, as the professional, won the $50,000 winning team's share of the $200,000 pro-am purse.

Danaher is the first female amateur partner to win in the 20 years of the event.

Ryan Fox and Shane Warne finished in second place, five shots behind Streelman and Fitzgerald.

Danny Willett and Jimmy Dunne finished alone in third place, with Willett winning the pro event by two shots.

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, winners

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL
1 Michael Hoey and Maeve Danaher -36 62 67 63 60 252
2 Ryan Fox and Shane Warne -36 65 69 62 56 252
3 Danny Willett and Jimmy Dunne -35 60 66 63 64 253
4 Ewen Ferguson and Brad Simpson -34 60 68 61 65 254
T5 Thorbjorn Olesen and Brett Desmond -32 63 64 65 64 256
T5 Shane Lowry and JP McManus -32 66 63 61 66 256
T7 Kristoffer Broberg and Ahman Rashad -31 63 68 62 64 257
T7 Luke Donald and Jamie Redknapp -31 65 67 63 62 257
T7 Daniel Gavins and Bob Diamond -31 65 63 64 65 257
T7 Ross Fisher and Joe Root -31 68 63 64 62 257
T11 Joakim Lagergren and Mark Madden -30 61 70 62 65 258
T11 John Murphy and Oliver Baker -30 65 65 64 64 258
13 Zander Lombard and Dan Fireman -29 64 70 62 63 259
T14 Alvaro Quiros and Scott Desano -28 63 68 64 65 260
T14 Eddie Pepperell and Ronan Keating -28 61 67 66 66 260
T14 Jeff Winterh and Christer Lihammar -28 62 66 66 66 260
17 Laurie Canter and Rurik Gobel -26 62 65 68 67 262
T18 Billy Horschel and Billy Horschel Sr. -24 62 69 64 69 264
T18 Adri Arnaus and Huey Lewis -24 61 68 66 69 264
20 Shubhankar Sharma and Toby Leighton-Pope -23 65 71 60 69 265

