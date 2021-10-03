2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Danny Willett, who picked up the win in the pro-am style event at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Willett shot 4-under 68 in the final-round pro shootout at the Old Course after each player had a round on the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. The 18-under 270 total beat Tyrrell Hatton and Joakim Lagergren, who both bettered Willett in the final round.

Richard Bland and Shane Lowry finished tied for fourth place.

Willett won the $800,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship highlights

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship recap notes

Willett earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Willett getting some benefit from Ryder Cup players making the trek.

There was a cut this week, with 60 qualifying players finishing the event after making the 54-hole cut on 2-under 214 or better. Players who finished inside the top 65 and ties after three rounds did receive money but were not eligible for the final day.

Willett earns 915 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Open de Espana in Spain.

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

