2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/03/2021 at 1:21 pm
The 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Danny Willett, who picked up the win in the pro-am style event at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Willett shot 4-under 68 in the final-round pro shootout at the Old Course after each player had a round on the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. The 18-under 270 total beat Tyrrell Hatton and Joakim Lagergren, who both bettered Willett in the final round.

Richard Bland and Shane Lowry finished tied for fourth place.

Willett won the $800,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship highlights

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship recap notes

Willett earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Willett getting some benefit from Ryder Cup players making the trek.

There was a cut this week, with 60 qualifying players finishing the event after making the 54-hole cut on 2-under 214 or better. Players who finished inside the top 65 and ties after three rounds did receive money but were not eligible for the final day.

Willett earns 915 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Open de Espana in Spain.

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Danny Willett -18 67 69 66 68 270 €676,337.83
T2 Tyrrell Hatton -16 64 70 71 67 272 €344,645.77
T2 Joakim Lagergren -16 67 72 67 66 272 €344,645.77
T4 Richard Bland -15 69 72 64 68 273 €184,559.66
T4 Shane Lowry -15 71 67 67 68 273 €184,559.66
6 Daniel Gavins -14 67 68 71 68 274 €140,069.23
T7 Dean Burmester -13 70 69 71 65 275 €110,276.53
T7 Tommy Fleetwood -13 66 71 71 67 275 €110,276.53
T9 Kristoffer Broberg -12 71 71 69 65 276 €81,543.12
T9 John Murphy -12 69 69 67 71 276 €81,543.12
T9 Matti Schmid -12 71 68 70 67 276 €81,543.12
T12 Alex Noren -11 70 68 70 69 277 €67,176.42
T12 Matthieu Pavon -11 68 70 70 69 277 €67,176.42
T14 Nicolai Højgaard -10 70 68 71 69 278 €59,430.32
T14 Haotong Li -10 64 72 74 68 278 €59,430.32
T14 Jeff Winther -10 66 71 69 72 278 €59,430.32
T17 Jorge Campillo -9 70 73 69 67 279 €49,102.18
T17 Yikeun Chang -9 67 73 72 67 279 €49,102.18
T17 Ewen Ferguson -9 65 73 69 72 279 €49,102.18
T17 Calum Hill -9 73 69 70 67 279 €49,102.18
T17 Guido Migliozzi -9 68 72 71 68 279 €49,102.18
T17 Eddie Pepperell -9 68 71 71 69 279 €49,102.18
T17 Richie Ramsay -9 67 72 70 70 279 €49,102.18
T24 Thomas Aiken -8 69 72 71 68 280 €42,349.17
T24 Adri Arnaus -8 64 76 67 73 280 €42,349.17
T24 Michael Hoey -8 65 75 71 69 280 €42,349.17
T27 Nicolas Colsaerts -7 64 75 71 71 281 €35,198.92
T27 MJ Daffue -7 70 74 69 68 281 €35,198.92
T27 Luke Donald -7 72 72 68 69 281 €35,198.92
T27 Grant Forrest -7 73 73 67 68 281 €35,198.92
T27 Branden Grace -7 70 74 67 70 281 €35,198.92
T27 Deyen Lawson -7 70 68 70 73 281 €35,198.92
T27 Troy Merritt -7 67 73 74 67 281 €35,198.92
T27 Adrian Otaegui -7 67 73 70 71 281 €35,198.92
T27 Alvaro Quiros -7 68 74 69 70 281 €35,198.92
T36 Billy Horschel -6 69 73 68 72 282 €28,445.91
T36 Wilco Nienaber -6 71 70 68 73 282 €28,445.91
T36 Julian Suri -6 69 73 71 69 282 €28,445.91
T39 Rhys Enoch -5 72 69 72 70 283 €24,870.79
T39 Stephen Gallacher -5 71 68 75 69 283 €24,870.79
T39 David Horsey -5 73 69 72 69 283 €24,870.79
T39 Thomas Pieters -5 72 70 71 70 283 €24,870.79
T39 Callum Shinkwin -5 72 72 66 73 283 €24,870.79
T39 Sebastian Soderberg -5 68 74 69 72 283 €24,870.79
T45 Alexander Björk -4 74 69 70 71 284 €20,103.96
T45 Benjamin Hebert -4 74 72 68 70 284 €20,103.96
T45 Ben Jones -4 70 72 71 71 284 €20,103.96
T45 Martin Kaymer -4 69 72 73 70 284 €20,103.96
T45 Tom Lewis -4 68 75 70 71 284 €20,103.96
T45 Marcel Siem -4 71 71 71 71 284 €20,103.96
T51 Marcus Armitage -3 69 75 70 71 285 €16,528.83
T51 Lucas Bjerregaard -3 70 70 72 73 285 €16,528.83
T51 Brett Rankin -3 71 72 71 71 285 €16,528.83
T54 John Catlin -2 68 72 74 72 286 €14,344.03
T54 Ryan Fox -2 75 71 68 72 286 €14,344.03
T54 Justin Harding -2 69 75 70 72 286 €14,344.03
T54 Andy Sullivan -2 73 72 69 72 286 €14,344.03
58 Min Woo Lee -1 71 73 70 73 287 €13,350.94
59 David Drysdale E 71 72 70 75 288 €12,953.71
60 Oliver Fisher 1 68 70 76 75 289 €12,556.47

