2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse, winner’s share, pro-am prize money payout

The 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse for the pro-am competition is set for $200,000, with the winner's share coming in at $50,000 -- separate from the standard 18 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is headed by Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Billy Horschel and many other top players. Each professional in the 168-man field is teamed with an amateur for the first three rounds, with a cut made in the net-best-ball competition after 54 holes to the top 20 pro-am teams (no ties) for a Sunday round at the Old Course. Those 20 teams receive money.

The event is played this year at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout