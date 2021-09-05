2021 Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/05/2021 at 5:52 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who prevailed by a shot to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Cantlay and Jon Rahm were locked in a two-man race for the FedEx Cup in the PGA Tour season finale. Playing neck and neck all day, Cantlay bogeyed the par-4 17th to hold a one-shot lead at the final hole. When Cantlay and Rahm birdied the par-5 finisher, Cantlay won the FedEx Cup and the season-long race.

Cantlay started the week on 10 under, with a four-shot advantage on Rahm, which proved enough to secure the win.

Cantlay won the $15,000,000 winner's share of the $46,000,000 purse.

Tour Championship recap notes

Rahm and Kevin Na had the lowest 72-hole scores in the event without starting strokes, meaning they split the combined first- and second-place Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost their world rankings.

Cantlay earns a five-year PGA Tour exemption for winning the FedEx Cup.

A total of 29 players finished the tournament in the 50th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule is over, with the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season starting in two weeks with the Fortinet Championship in California.

2021 Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR HCP 72H R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL MONEY
1 Patrick Cantlay -21 -10 -11 67 66 67 69 269 $15,000,000
2 Jon Rahm -20 -6 -14 65 65 68 68 266 $5,000,000
3 Kevin Na -16 -2 -14 66 67 66 67 266 $4,000,000
4 Justin Thomas -15 -4 -11 67 67 65 70 269 $3,000,000
T5 Xander Schauffele -14 -2 -12 68 69 67 64 268 $2,200,000
T5 Viktor Hovland -14 -3 -11 66 68 70 65 269 $2,200,000
7 Bryson DeChambeau -13 -7 -6 69 67 72 66 274 $1,300,000
8 Dustin Johnson -11 -3 -8 68 69 68 67 272 $1,100,000
T9 Abraham Ancer -10 -4 -6 69 70 65 70 274 $890,000
T9 Billy Horschel -10 0 -10 65 68 67 70 270 $890,000
T11 Daniel Berger -8 0 -8 72 69 67 64 272 $705,000
T11 Tony Finau -8 -8 0 72 67 73 68 280 $705,000
T11 Jason Kokrak -8 -2 -6 67 68 72 67 274 $705,000
T14 Rory McIlroy -7 -2 -5 68 66 74 67 275 $583,750
T14 Sergio Garcia -7 0 -7 68 70 66 69 273 $583,750
T14 Cameron Smith -7 -5 -2 68 68 73 69 278 $583,750
T14 Louis Oosthuizen -7 -3 -4 68 67 71 70 276 $583,750
T18 Harris English -6 -4 -2 66 69 75 68 278 $527,500
T18 Sam Burns -6 -4 -2 71 70 69 68 278 $527,500
T20 Sungjae Im -4 -3 -1 71 70 70 68 279 $497,500
T20 Jordan Spieth -4 -4 0 69 67 70 74 280 $497,500
T22 Erik van Rooyen -3 0 -3 69 73 68 67 277 $466,667
T22 Corey Conners -3 -1 -2 67 72 70 69 278 $466,667
T22 Scottie Scheffler -3 -1 -2 67 72 68 71 278 $466,667
25 Patrick Reed -2 0 -2 72 69 66 71 278 $445,000
T26 Hideki Matsuyama E -1 1 77 65 69 70 281 $425,000
T26 Stewart Cink E -1 1 72 68 71 70 281 $425,000
T26 Collin Morikawa E -3 3 70 73 68 72 283 $425,000
29 Joaquin Niemann 4 -1 5 72 71 70 72 285 $405,000

