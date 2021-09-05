2021 Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who prevailed by a shot to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Cantlay and Jon Rahm were locked in a two-man race for the FedEx Cup in the PGA Tour season finale. Playing neck and neck all day, Cantlay bogeyed the par-4 17th to hold a one-shot lead at the final hole. When Cantlay and Rahm birdied the par-5 finisher, Cantlay won the FedEx Cup and the season-long race.

Cantlay started the week on 10 under, with a four-shot advantage on Rahm, which proved enough to secure the win.

Cantlay won the $15,000,000 winner's share of the $46,000,000 purse.

Tour Championship recap notes

Rahm and Kevin Na had the lowest 72-hole scores in the event without starting strokes, meaning they split the combined first- and second-place Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost their world rankings.

Cantlay earns a five-year PGA Tour exemption for winning the FedEx Cup.

A total of 29 players finished the tournament in the 50th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule is over, with the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season starting in two weeks with the Fortinet Championship in California.

2021 Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

