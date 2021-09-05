2021 Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who prevailed by a shot to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.
Cantlay and Jon Rahm were locked in a two-man race for the FedEx Cup in the PGA Tour season finale. Playing neck and neck all day, Cantlay bogeyed the par-4 17th to hold a one-shot lead at the final hole. When Cantlay and Rahm birdied the par-5 finisher, Cantlay won the FedEx Cup and the season-long race.
Cantlay started the week on 10 under, with a four-shot advantage on Rahm, which proved enough to secure the win.
Cantlay won the $15,000,000 winner's share of the $46,000,000 purse.
Tour Championship recap notes
Rahm and Kevin Na had the lowest 72-hole scores in the event without starting strokes, meaning they split the combined first- and second-place Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost their world rankings.
Cantlay earns a five-year PGA Tour exemption for winning the FedEx Cup.
A total of 29 players finished the tournament in the 50th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.
The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule is over, with the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season starting in two weeks with the Fortinet Championship in California.
2021 Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
Click header to sort; details available on bigger screens
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|HCP
|72H
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOTAL
|MONEY
|1
|Patrick Cantlay
|-21
|-10
|-11
|67
|66
|67
|69
|269
|$15,000,000
|2
|Jon Rahm
|-20
|-6
|-14
|65
|65
|68
|68
|266
|$5,000,000
|3
|Kevin Na
|-16
|-2
|-14
|66
|67
|66
|67
|266
|$4,000,000
|4
|Justin Thomas
|-15
|-4
|-11
|67
|67
|65
|70
|269
|$3,000,000
|T5
|Xander Schauffele
|-14
|-2
|-12
|68
|69
|67
|64
|268
|$2,200,000
|T5
|Viktor Hovland
|-14
|-3
|-11
|66
|68
|70
|65
|269
|$2,200,000
|7
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-13
|-7
|-6
|69
|67
|72
|66
|274
|$1,300,000
|8
|Dustin Johnson
|-11
|-3
|-8
|68
|69
|68
|67
|272
|$1,100,000
|T9
|Abraham Ancer
|-10
|-4
|-6
|69
|70
|65
|70
|274
|$890,000
|T9
|Billy Horschel
|-10
|0
|-10
|65
|68
|67
|70
|270
|$890,000
|T11
|Daniel Berger
|-8
|0
|-8
|72
|69
|67
|64
|272
|$705,000
|T11
|Tony Finau
|-8
|-8
|0
|72
|67
|73
|68
|280
|$705,000
|T11
|Jason Kokrak
|-8
|-2
|-6
|67
|68
|72
|67
|274
|$705,000
|T14
|Rory McIlroy
|-7
|-2
|-5
|68
|66
|74
|67
|275
|$583,750
|T14
|Sergio Garcia
|-7
|0
|-7
|68
|70
|66
|69
|273
|$583,750
|T14
|Cameron Smith
|-7
|-5
|-2
|68
|68
|73
|69
|278
|$583,750
|T14
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-7
|-3
|-4
|68
|67
|71
|70
|276
|$583,750
|T18
|Harris English
|-6
|-4
|-2
|66
|69
|75
|68
|278
|$527,500
|T18
|Sam Burns
|-6
|-4
|-2
|71
|70
|69
|68
|278
|$527,500
|T20
|Sungjae Im
|-4
|-3
|-1
|71
|70
|70
|68
|279
|$497,500
|T20
|Jordan Spieth
|-4
|-4
|0
|69
|67
|70
|74
|280
|$497,500
|T22
|Erik van Rooyen
|-3
|0
|-3
|69
|73
|68
|67
|277
|$466,667
|T22
|Corey Conners
|-3
|-1
|-2
|67
|72
|70
|69
|278
|$466,667
|T22
|Scottie Scheffler
|-3
|-1
|-2
|67
|72
|68
|71
|278
|$466,667
|25
|Patrick Reed
|-2
|0
|-2
|72
|69
|66
|71
|278
|$445,000
|T26
|Hideki Matsuyama
|E
|-1
|1
|77
|65
|69
|70
|281
|$425,000
|T26
|Stewart Cink
|E
|-1
|1
|72
|68
|71
|70
|281
|$425,000
|T26
|Collin Morikawa
|E
|-3
|3
|70
|73
|68
|72
|283
|$425,000
|29
|Joaquin Niemann
|4
|-1
|5
|72
|71
|70
|72
|285
|$405,000