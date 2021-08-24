2021 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship betting odds have been released for the Korn Ferry Tour event at the Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

The betting favorite this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Lucas Herbert is 20-to-1, while Aaron Rai and Robert MacIntyre are at 22-to-1.

Matthias Schwab and Stephan Jaeger are sitting on 25-to-1 before the tournament.

2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, which brings the Korn Ferry Tour to Columbus in one of the more demanding courses on the circuit. There's a lot of demand off the tee, and the setup usually brings scores down compared to most weeks on the KFT.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Open Championship and Masters winners; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship betting odds: Outright winner