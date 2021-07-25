2020 Tokyo Olympics men’s golf tournament field: Players, rankings, how they qualified

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament field is set with the passing of the qualifying deadline of June 21, 2021. The field is set for this event, played at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Tokyo, Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and more.

How to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament field

This is set to be a 60-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a follow-up to the 2016 Olympics golf tournaments in Rio de Janeiro.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau were forced to withdraw after positive COVID-19 tests. Francesco Molinari withdrew as well.

The field qualified based on the Olympic Golf Ranking, which takes points earned in the Official World Golf Ranking during the qualifying window and applies them together. The top 60 available and qualified players get into the field. If a country has four or more players in the top 15 in the Olympic Golf Ranking, they are able to send the top four available players (the United States is the only country which qualifies). Otherwise, a country can only send their two highest-ranked players until the field of 60 is filled.

2020 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament field

Original final field, adding in reserves