2021 John Deere Classic payout: How much each golfer won this week on the PGA Tour
07/11/2021 at 6:34 pm
The 2021 John Deere Classic payout table is headed by winner Lucas Glover, who earned his first PGA Tour win in nearly a decade at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Glover won the $1,116,000 winner's share of the $6,200,000 purse for the 2021 John Deere Classic. Glover won by two shots over Ryan Moore and Kevin Na on 19-under 265.

For their efforts, Ryan Moore and Kevin Na split the combined second- and third-place money, commensurate with how the PGA Tour pays players in the event of a tie. They each won $551,800.

Adam Schem, Luke List, Scott Brown and Sebastián Muñoz all tied for fourth place and earned $248,000 each.

A total of 72 professionals made the 36-hole cut this week on 4-under 138 or better, and all earned money for finishing the tournament.

2021 John Deere Classic prize money payouts: How much each player won

  • 1. Lucas Glover -- $1,116,000
  • T2. Ryan Moore -- $551,800
  • T2. Kevin Na -- $551,800
  • T4. Adam Schenk -- $248,000
  • T4. Luke List -- $248,000
  • T4. Scott Brown -- $248,000
  • T4. Sebastián Muñoz -- $248,000
  • T8. Hank Lebioda -- $181,350
  • T8. Seamus Power -- $181,350
  • T8. Brian Stuard -- $181,350
  • T11. Cameron Percy -- $124,664
  • T11. Patton Kizzire -- $124,664
  • T11. Harold Varner III -- $124,664
  • T11. Sean O'Hair -- $124,664
  • T11. Russell Henley -- $124,664
  • T11. Jhonattan Vegas -- $124,664
  • T11. Cameron Champ -- $124,664
  • T18. Doug Ghim -- $82,150
  • T18. Jason Dufner -- $82,150
  • T18. Chez Reavie -- $82,150
  • T18. Maverick McNealy -- $82,150
  • T18. Brandon Hagy -- $82,150
  • T23. Kevin Tway -- $55,490
  • T23. Charles Howell III -- $55,490
  • T23. Patrick Rodgers -- $55,490
  • T23. Rafa Cabrera Bello -- $55,490
  • T23. Adam Long -- $55,490
  • T28. Jim Herman -- $41,540
  • T28. Henrik Norlander -- $41,540
  • T28. Martin Laird -- $41,540
  • T28. Will Gordon -- $41,540
  • T28. Nick Taylor -- $41,540
  • T28. Chase Seiffert -- $41,540
  • T34. Mito Pereira -- $30,956
  • T34. Michael Gellerman -- $30,956
  • T34. Daniel Berger -- $30,956
  • T34. Rhein Gibson -- $30,956
  • T34. Chesson Hadley -- $30,956
  • T34. Vaughn Taylor -- $30,956
  • T34. Zach Johnson -- $30,956
  • T41. Michael Thompson -- $22,630
  • T41. Kyle Stanley -- $22,630
  • T41. Mark Hubbard -- $22,630
  • T41. Steve Stricker -- $22,630
  • T41. Scott Harrington -- $22,630
  • T41. Camilo Villegas -- $22,630
  • T47. Bo Hoag -- $17,339
  • T47. Alex Smalley -- $17,339
  • T47. Sungjae Im -- $17,339
  • T50. Matthew NeSmith -- $15,264
  • T50. Nick Watney -- $15,264
  • T50. John Huh -- $15,264
  • T50. Wes Roach -- $15,264
  • T50. David Hearn -- $15,264
  • T55. Cam Davis -- $14,446
  • T55. Scott Stallings -- $14,446
  • T55. Tom Lewis -- $14,446
  • T58. Peter Malnati -- $14,012
  • T58. Sam Ryder -- $14,012
  • T58. D.J. Trahan -- $14,012
  • T58. Rob Oppenheim -- $14,012
  • T62. Shawn Stefani -- $13,640
  • T62. John Senden -- $13,640
  • T64. Brian Gay -- $13,268
  • T64. Andrew Landry -- $13,268
  • T64. Willie Mack III -- $13,268
  • T64. J.J. Spaun -- $13,268
  • 68. Greg Chalmers -- $12,958
  • T69. Aaron Wise -- $12,772
  • T69. Scott Piercy -- $12,772
  • 71. Roger Sloan -- $12,586
  • 72. Ted Potter, Jr. -- $12,462

