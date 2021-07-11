2021 John Deere Classic payout: How much each golfer won this week on the PGA Tour

The 2021 John Deere Classic payout table is headed by winner Lucas Glover, who earned his first PGA Tour win in nearly a decade at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Glover won the $1,116,000 winner's share of the $6,200,000 purse for the 2021 John Deere Classic. Glover won by two shots over Ryan Moore and Kevin Na on 19-under 265.

For their efforts, Ryan Moore and Kevin Na split the combined second- and third-place money, commensurate with how the PGA Tour pays players in the event of a tie. They each won $551,800.

Adam Schem, Luke List, Scott Brown and Sebastián Muñoz all tied for fourth place and earned $248,000 each.

A total of 72 professionals made the 36-hole cut this week on 4-under 138 or better, and all earned money for finishing the tournament.

2021 John Deere Classic prize money payouts: How much each player won