Why Bryson DeChambeau’s clubs are all the same length: 37.5 inches

Bryson DeChambeau has a style all his own: the Ben Hogan driving cap, the push cart, a beefy frame and the bag of irons that are all the same length.

That's right. DeChambeau plays all of his irons -- all of which have unique names -- with the same 37.5-inch shaft and has been doing it since 2011, when he made the switch -- from 3-iron to 60-degree wedge -- with coach Mike Schy.

The rationale for even looking into the concept, according to a 2014 Global Golf Post story, was that DeChambeau, a physics major, was concerned about having a slightly different posture over every club. It took plenty of work, but the pair eventually got the ideal shaft length and individual weighting (each club is 268g), including 120-gram JumboMax XL grips, according to Golfweek.

The idea is similar in nature to a theory proposed by Homer Kelley in his book, "The Golfing Machine," where he suggests players choke down on their clubs to make sure they're the same length to promote one swing with one ball position and radius. Distance management changes, but DeChambeau has figure out how it works for him.

DeChambeau doesn't even think of his irons in terms of numbers. He thinks of his Cobra Golf clubs in terms of lofts, akin to what the Ben Hogan Golf Company has done with its new iron offerings.

Since DeChambeau made the transition, his career trajectory changed. Now with his massive length and speed, he's become even more of a force in golf.