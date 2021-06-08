2021 US Open sectional qualifier results: Who got in, alternates, leaderboards

The 2021 US Open final qualifier results from June 7 are in with the completion of 10 sectional qualifiers at sites around the United States. The 12-total 36-hole tournaments offer 66 spots in the Open field at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif., from June 17-20.
The US Open sectional qualifiers allocate spots based on the number of players and the depth of field at a particular site. Roughly half of the 156-player field comes from sectional qualifiers and alternates who fill spots reserved for exemptions that go unfilled.
2021 US Open sectional qualifier results
Dallas Athletic Club (Blue and Gold Courses), Dallas, Texas (May 24)
115 players for 10 spots
T1. Matthias Schmid (a): 68(B)-65(G)--133
T1. Matthew Sharpstene (a): 70(G)-63(B)--133
3. Eric Cole: 66(B)-68(G)--134
T4. Mario Carmona: 70(B)-65(G)--135
T4. Kyle Westmoreland: 72(B)-63(G)--135
T4. Johannes Veerman: 69(B)-66(G)--135
7. Alvaro Ortiz: 68(B)-68(G)--136
T8. Paul Barjon: 70(G)-67(B)--137
T8. Hayden Springer: 69(G)-68(B)--137
10. Luis Fernando Barco: 69(G)-69(B)--138
Alternates
Jimmy Stanger: 67(G)-71(B)--138
Bronson Burgoon: 70(B)-68(G)--138
The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan (May 24)
14 players for 2 spots
1. Ryo Ishikawa: 67-67--134
2. Yosuke Asaji: 68-68--136
Alternates:
Daijiro Izumida: 69-69--138
The Bear's Club, Jupiter, Fla.
78 players for 6 spots
1. Patrick Rodgers: 69-68--137
2. Andrew Kozan (a): 70-70--140
T3. Fabian Gomez: 68-74--142
T3. Luis Gagne: 73-69--142
T3. Thomas Aiken: 70-72--142
T3. Branden Grace: 70-72--142
Alternates:
Brett Stegmaier: 75-68--143
Jonas Blixt: 71-73--144
Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, Ga.
72 players for 5 spots
1. Davis Shore: 66-67--133
2. Hayden Buckley: 67-67--134
T3. Greyson Sigg: 67-68--135
T3. Spencer Ralston (a): 67-68--135
5. Rick Lamb: 70-66--136
Alternates:
Thomas Bass: 66-70--136
Alex Smalley: 70-66--136
Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.
71 players for 4 spots
1. Taylor Pendrith: 70-66--136
2. Dylan Wu: 66-71--137
T3. Chris Baker: 68-71--139
T3. Christopher Crawford: 70-69--139
Alternates:
Michael Brennan: 71-69--140
Brandon Smith: 70-71--141
Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.
79 players for 4 spots
1. Cameron Young: 67(O)-66(C)--133
2. James Hervol: 68(O)-68(C)--136
3. Andy Pope: 67(C)-70(O)--137
4. Zach Zaback: 68(O)-70(C)--138
Alternates:
Ben Polland: 69(C)-70(O)--139
Rob Oppenheim: 68(O)-71(C)--139
Brookside Golf & Country Club & The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
120 players for 16 spots
T1. Chez Reavie: 65(L)-67(B)--132
T1. Erik van Rooyen: 68(B)-64(L)--132
T3. Wyndham Clark: 64(B)-70(L)--134
T3. JT Poston: 67(L)-67(B)--134
5. Martin Laird: 68(B)-67(L)--135
T6. Rafa Cabrera Bello: 69(B)-67(L)--136
T6. Dylan Frittelli: 71(L)-65(B)--136
T6. Brendan Steele: 67(L)-69(B)--136
T9. Sunghoon Kang: 71(B)-66(L)--137
T9. Adam Hadwin: 70(B)-67(L)--137
T9. Charl Schwartzel: 70(L)-67(B)--137
T9. Michael Johnson: 65(L)-72(B)--137
Still completing...
Springfield (Ohio) Country Club, Springfield, Ohio
77 players for 7 spots
1. Carson Schaake: 68-63--131
T2. Robert Shelton: 67-67--134
T2. Bo Hoag: 69-65--134
4. Brian Stuard: 66-69--135
T5. Troy Merritt: 67-69--136
T5. Dylan Meyer: 69-67--136
7. Sahith Theegala: 71-66--137
Alternates:
David Gazzolo: 67-70--137
Ryan Brehm: 69-68--137
Meadow Springs Country Club, Richland, Wash.
45 players for 2 spots
1. Joe Highsmith (a): 69-69--138
2. Steve Allan: 72-68--140
Alternates:
RJ Manke: 69-71--140
John Catlin: 74-68--142
Rolling Hills Country Club, Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.
90 players for 5 spots
1. Chan Kim: 68-66--134
2. Rikuya Hoshino: 66-70--136
3. Taylor Montgomery: 67-70--137
Still completing...
Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
53 players for 5 spots
T1. John Huh: 67-70--137
T1. Sam Ryder: 70-67--137
T1. John Spaun: 68-71--137
T1. Wilson Furr: 67-70--137
5. Akshay Bhatia: 65-73--138
Alternates:
Zack Sucher: 69-69--138
Ben Martin: 70-68--138