2021 US Open sectional qualifier results: Who got in, alternates, leaderboards

The 2021 US Open final qualifier results from June 7 are in with the completion of 10 sectional qualifiers at sites around the United States. The 12-total 36-hole tournaments offer 66 spots in the Open field at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif., from June 17-20.

The US Open sectional qualifiers allocate spots based on the number of players and the depth of field at a particular site. Roughly half of the 156-player field comes from sectional qualifiers and alternates who fill spots reserved for exemptions that go unfilled.

2021 US Open sectional qualifier results

Dallas Athletic Club (Blue and Gold Courses), Dallas, Texas (May 24)

115 players for 10 spots

T1. Matthias Schmid (a): 68(B)-65(G)--133

T1. Matthew Sharpstene (a): 70(G)-63(B)--133

3. Eric Cole: 66(B)-68(G)--134

T4. Mario Carmona: 70(B)-65(G)--135

T4. Kyle Westmoreland: 72(B)-63(G)--135

T4. Johannes Veerman: 69(B)-66(G)--135

7. Alvaro Ortiz: 68(B)-68(G)--136

T8. Paul Barjon: 70(G)-67(B)--137

T8. Hayden Springer: 69(G)-68(B)--137

10. Luis Fernando Barco: 69(G)-69(B)--138

Alternates

Jimmy Stanger: 67(G)-71(B)--138

Bronson Burgoon: 70(B)-68(G)--138

The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan (May 24)

14 players for 2 spots

1. Ryo Ishikawa: 67-67--134

2. Yosuke Asaji: 68-68--136

Alternates:

Daijiro Izumida: 69-69--138

The Bear's Club, Jupiter, Fla.

78 players for 6 spots

1. Patrick Rodgers: 69-68--137

2. Andrew Kozan (a): 70-70--140

T3. Fabian Gomez: 68-74--142

T3. Luis Gagne: 73-69--142

T3. Thomas Aiken: 70-72--142

T3. Branden Grace: 70-72--142

Alternates:

Brett Stegmaier: 75-68--143

Jonas Blixt: 71-73--144

Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, Ga.

72 players for 5 spots

1. Davis Shore: 66-67--133

2. Hayden Buckley: 67-67--134

T3. Greyson Sigg: 67-68--135

T3. Spencer Ralston (a): 67-68--135

5. Rick Lamb: 70-66--136

Alternates:

Thomas Bass: 66-70--136

Alex Smalley: 70-66--136

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

71 players for 4 spots

1. Taylor Pendrith: 70-66--136

2. Dylan Wu: 66-71--137

T3. Chris Baker: 68-71--139

T3. Christopher Crawford: 70-69--139

Alternates:

Michael Brennan: 71-69--140

Brandon Smith: 70-71--141

Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.

79 players for 4 spots

1. Cameron Young: 67(O)-66(C)--133

2. James Hervol: 68(O)-68(C)--136

3. Andy Pope: 67(C)-70(O)--137

4. Zach Zaback: 68(O)-70(C)--138

Alternates:

Ben Polland: 69(C)-70(O)--139

Rob Oppenheim: 68(O)-71(C)--139

Brookside Golf & Country Club & The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

120 players for 16 spots

T1. Chez Reavie: 65(L)-67(B)--132

T1. Erik van Rooyen: 68(B)-64(L)--132

T3. Wyndham Clark: 64(B)-70(L)--134

T3. JT Poston: 67(L)-67(B)--134

5. Martin Laird: 68(B)-67(L)--135

T6. Rafa Cabrera Bello: 69(B)-67(L)--136

T6. Dylan Frittelli: 71(L)-65(B)--136

T6. Brendan Steele: 67(L)-69(B)--136

T9. Sunghoon Kang: 71(B)-66(L)--137

T9. Adam Hadwin: 70(B)-67(L)--137

T9. Charl Schwartzel: 70(L)-67(B)--137

T9. Michael Johnson: 65(L)-72(B)--137

Still completing...

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club, Springfield, Ohio

77 players for 7 spots

1. Carson Schaake: 68-63--131

T2. Robert Shelton: 67-67--134

T2. Bo Hoag: 69-65--134

4. Brian Stuard: 66-69--135

T5. Troy Merritt: 67-69--136

T5. Dylan Meyer: 69-67--136

7. Sahith Theegala: 71-66--137

Alternates:

David Gazzolo: 67-70--137

Ryan Brehm: 69-68--137

Meadow Springs Country Club, Richland, Wash.

45 players for 2 spots

1. Joe Highsmith (a): 69-69--138

2. Steve Allan: 72-68--140

Alternates:

RJ Manke: 69-71--140

John Catlin: 74-68--142

Rolling Hills Country Club, Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.

90 players for 5 spots

1. Chan Kim: 68-66--134

2. Rikuya Hoshino: 66-70--136

3. Taylor Montgomery: 67-70--137

Still completing...

Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

53 players for 5 spots

T1. John Huh: 67-70--137

T1. Sam Ryder: 70-67--137

T1. John Spaun: 68-71--137

T1. Wilson Furr: 67-70--137

5. Akshay Bhatia: 65-73--138

Alternates:

Zack Sucher: 69-69--138

Ben Martin: 70-68--138