2021 AT&T Byron Nelson money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson purse is set for $8.1 million, with 72 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the AT&T Byron Nelson prize pool is at $1,458,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $882,900.

The AT&T Byron Nelson field is headed by Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Kyoung-hoon Lee and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 6-under 138 or better. With more than 65 players making the cut, the PGA Tour has added money to the purse to make sure all qualifying players are paid.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 48 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For full results and payout, go to the next page

1. $1,458,000

2. $882,900

3. $558,900

4. $396,900

5. $332,100

6. $293,625

7. $273,375

8. $253,125

9. $236,925

10. $220,725

11. $204,525

12. $188,325

13. $172,125

14. $155,925

15. $147,825

16. $139,725

17. $131,625

18. $123,525

19. $115,425

20. $107,325

21. $99,225

22. $91,125

23. $84,645

24. $78,165

25. $71,685

26. $65,205

27. $62,775

28. $60,345

29. $57,915

30. $55,485

31. $53,055

32. $50,625

33. $48,195

34. $46,170

35. $44,145

36. $42,120

37. $40,095

38. $38,475

39. $36,855

40. $35,235

41. $33,615

42. $31,995

43. $30,375

44. $28,755

45. $27,135

46. $25,515

47. $23,895

48. $22,599

49. $21,465

50. $20,817

51. $20,331

52. $19,845

53. $19,521

54. $19,197

55. $19,035

56. $18,873

57. $18,711

58. $18,549

59. $18,387

60. $18,225

61. $18,063

62. $17,901

63. $17,739

64. $17,577

65. $17,415

66. $17,253

67. $17,091

68. $16,929

69. $16,767

70. $16,605

71. $16,443

72. $16,281

For full results and payout, go to the next page

NEXT PAGE