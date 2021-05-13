2021 Simmons Bank Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Austin Smotherman, who emerged the victor at The Grove in College Grove, Tenn.

Smotherman won comfortably in the first of back-to-back events in the state of Tennessee, winning by three shots on 16-under 272 after three consecutive closing rounds of 69 to polish off the win.

Carl Yuan and Paul Haley II were the joint second-place finishers on 13-under total.

Smotherman won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Simmons Bank Open recap notes

Smotherman earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at even-par 144 or better, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Visit Knoxville Open in Knoxville, Tenn.

2021 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details