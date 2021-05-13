2021 Simmons Bank Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2021 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Austin Smotherman, who emerged the victor at The Grove in College Grove, Tenn.

Smotherman won comfortably in the first of back-to-back events in the state of Tennessee, winning by three shots on 16-under 272 after three consecutive closing rounds of 69 to polish off the win.

Carl Yuan and Paul Haley II were the joint second-place finishers on 13-under total.

Smotherman won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Simmons Bank Open recap notes

Smotherman earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at even-par 144 or better, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Visit Knoxville Open in Knoxville, Tenn.

2021 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Austin Smotherman -16 65 69 69 69 272 $108,000
T2 Carl Yuan -13 70 67 67 71 275 $45,000
T2 Paul D. Haley -13 68 68 69 70 275 $45,000
4 David Skinns -12 68 69 67 72 276 $27,000
T5 Stephan Jaeger -11 65 70 72 70 277 $21,750
T5 Brent Grant -11 74 65 64 74 277 $21,750
T7 Peter Uihlein -10 73 70 67 68 278 $18,450
T7 Andrew Novak -10 71 65 71 71 278 $18,450
T9 Nick Voke -9 70 70 70 69 279 $15,330
T9 Taylor Moore -9 70 72 68 69 279 $15,330
T9 Mito Pereira -9 67 71 71 70 279 $15,330
T12 J.T. Griffin -8 72 70 71 67 280 $11,925
T12 Brian Campbell -8 70 69 72 69 280 $11,925
T12 Shawn Stefani -8 71 68 70 71 280 $11,925
T12 David Kocher -8 70 70 68 72 280 $11,925
T16 Nelson Lauta Ledesma -7 70 73 71 67 281 $9,600
T16 Ryan McCormick -7 69 71 71 70 281 $9,600
T16 Joshua Creel -7 72 71 67 71 281 $9,600
T19 Max McGreevy -6 76 66 71 69 282 $7,080
T19 Ollie Schniederjans -6 69 69 73 71 282 $7,080
T19 James Driscoll -6 72 69 70 71 282 $7,080
T19 Justin Lower -6 70 70 70 72 282 $7,080
T19 Max Greyserman -6 72 71 72 67 282 $7,080
T19 Erik Barnes -6 68 71 68 75 282 $7,080
T25 Jonathan Randolph -5 72 71 71 69 283 $4,687
T25 Bryson Nimmer -5 74 65 75 69 283 $4,687
T25 Tyrone Van Aswegen -5 68 71 72 72 283 $4,687
T25 Nick Hardy -5 72 72 71 68 283 $4,687
T25 Kent Bulle -5 72 66 72 73 283 $4,687
T25 T.J. Vogel -5 72 72 66 73 283 $4,687
T25 KK Limbhasut -5 68 71 70 74 283 $4,687
T32 Ryan Blaum -4 73 67 74 70 284 $3,750
T32 Nicholas Lindheim -4 74 70 71 69 284 $3,750
T32 Jack Maguire -4 73 69 69 73 284 $3,750
T32 Trey Mullinax -4 69 69 71 75 284 $3,750
T32 Lee Hodges -4 68 71 70 75 284 $3,750
T37 Taylor Montgomery -3 72 70 71 72 285 $3,116
T37 John VanDerLaan -3 70 74 69 72 285 $3,116
T37 Braden Thornberry -3 72 71 69 73 285 $3,116
T37 Marcelo Rozo -3 72 72 71 70 285 $3,116
T37 Blayne Barber -3 71 73 71 70 285 $3,116
T37 Zecheng Dou -3 75 68 72 70 285 $3,116
T37 Chad Ramey -3 71 68 76 70 285 $3,116
T44 Brad Hopfinger -2 72 68 73 73 286 $2,790
T44 Chase Johnson -2 71 68 73 74 286 $2,790
T44 Brandon Harkins -2 71 70 68 77 286 $2,790
T47 Charlie Saxon -1 72 71 70 74 287 $2,626
T47 Adam Svensson -1 69 73 72 73 287 $2,626
T47 Callum Tarren -1 73 68 70 76 287 $2,626
T47 Sahith Theegala -1 70 72 68 77 287 $2,626
T47 Bobby Bai -1 73 71 72 71 287 $2,626
T47 Alex Prugh -1 69 74 73 71 287 $2,626
T53 Shad Tuten E 71 72 70 75 288 $2,490
T53 Ben Kohles E 71 70 71 76 288 $2,490
T53 Drew Weaver E 71 71 72 74 288 $2,490
T53 Nicolas Echavarria E 74 69 71 74 288 $2,490
T53 Chandler Blanchet E 74 70 68 76 288 $2,490
T53 Fabian Gomez E 72 68 74 74 288 $2,490
T53 Greyson Sigg E 71 72 72 73 288 $2,490
T53 Dylan Wu E 73 69 74 72 288 $2,490
T53 Anders Albertson E 70 74 74 70 288 $2,490
T53 Vince India E 75 67 76 70 288 $2,490
T63 John Chin 1 76 68 72 73 289 $2,418
T63 Jared Wolfe 1 71 72 75 71 289 $2,418
T65 Rick Lamb 2 73 69 71 77 290 $2,376
T65 Hayden Buckley 2 71 69 73 77 290 $2,376
T65 Wes Roach 2 68 72 73 77 290 $2,376
T65 Seth Reeves 2 73 71 71 75 290 $2,376
T65 Wade Binfield 2 68 76 74 72 290 $2,376
T70 Kevin Roy 3 70 70 73 78 291 $2,328
T70 Augusto Nunez 3 72 71 74 74 291 $2,328
T70 Brandon Wu 3 69 71 78 73 291 $2,328
T73 Cameron Tankersley (a) 4 72 71 69 80 292 $0
T73 Tyson Alexander 4 69 75 71 77 292 $2,304
75 Rico Hoey 5 73 70 77 73 293 $2,292
76 Stephen Franken 8 71 72 77 76 296 $2,280
77 Tom Whitney 10 73 71 73 81 298 $2,268

