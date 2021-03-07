2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Bryson DeChambeau, who sweated out a one-shot win at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
DeChambeau shot a final round of 1-under 71 to win the tournament over Lee Westwood on 11-under 277. DeChambeau made a 5-foot par putt on the final hole to avoid a playoff and take the title.
Corey Conners finished alone in third place on 8-under 280, ahead of Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam and Richy Werenski.
DeChambeau won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse.
Arnold Palmer Invitational recap notes
DeChambeau earned 60 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
DeChambeau also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.
A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the 22nd event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-over 146 or better.
The PGA Tour remains Florida next week for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-11
|67
|71
|68
|71
|277
|$1,674,000
|2
|Lee Westwood
|-10
|69
|71
|65
|73
|278
|$1,013,700
|3
|Corey Conners
|-8
|66
|69
|71
|74
|280
|$641,700
|T4
|Andrew Putnam
|-6
|70
|72
|69
|71
|282
|$391,375
|T4
|Richy Werenski
|-6
|71
|69
|69
|73
|282
|$391,375
|T4
|Jordan Spieth
|-6
|70
|69
|68
|75
|282
|$391,375
|7
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-5
|70
|70
|70
|73
|283
|$313,875
|T8
|Chris Kirk
|-4
|71
|70
|69
|74
|284
|$281,325
|T8
|Jason Kokrak
|-4
|68
|73
|69
|74
|284
|$281,325
|T10
|Will Zalatoris
|-3
|73
|68
|72
|72
|285
|$195,300
|T10
|Max Homa
|-3
|70
|70
|72
|73
|285
|$195,300
|T10
|Paul Casey
|-3
|70
|69
|72
|74
|285
|$195,300
|T10
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-3
|69
|71
|71
|74
|285
|$195,300
|T10
|Charley Hoffman
|-3
|71
|72
|67
|75
|285
|$195,300
|T10
|Rory McIlroy
|-3
|66
|71
|72
|76
|285
|$195,300
|T10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-3
|70
|70
|68
|77
|285
|$195,300
|T10
|Keegan Bradley
|-3
|69
|74
|64
|78
|285
|$195,300
|T18
|Matt Wallace
|-2
|70
|73
|72
|71
|286
|$132,525
|T18
|Brendan Steele
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|72
|286
|$132,525
|T18
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-2
|75
|70
|69
|72
|286
|$132,525
|T21
|Harold Varner III
|-1
|72
|72
|70
|73
|287
|$97,557
|T21
|Emiliano Grillo
|-1
|71
|74
|68
|74
|287
|$97,557
|T21
|Sungjae Im
|-1
|69
|70
|72
|76
|287
|$97,557
|T21
|Lanto Griffin
|-1
|69
|68
|73
|77
|287
|$97,557
|T21
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-1
|77
|67
|66
|77
|287
|$97,557
|T26
|Bo Hoag
|E
|74
|70
|71
|73
|288
|$69,285
|T26
|Harris English
|E
|73
|70
|71
|74
|288
|$69,285
|T26
|Ian Poulter
|E
|70
|73
|70
|75
|288
|$69,285
|T26
|Branden Grace
|E
|74
|71
|67
|76
|288
|$69,285
|T26
|Denny McCarthy
|E
|72
|73
|67
|76
|288
|$69,285
|T31
|Bernd Wiesberger
|1
|72
|71
|72
|74
|289
|$55,614
|T31
|Cameron Tringale
|1
|70
|75
|69
|75
|289
|$55,614
|T31
|Padraig Harrington
|1
|70
|74
|69
|76
|289
|$55,614
|T31
|Danny Willett
|1
|73
|71
|68
|77
|289
|$55,614
|T31
|Jason Day
|1
|70
|72
|68
|79
|289
|$55,614
|T36
|Robert MacIntyre
|2
|71
|71
|76
|72
|290
|$42,381
|T36
|Charles Howell III
|2
|74
|72
|70
|74
|290
|$42,381
|T36
|Pat Perez
|2
|75
|71
|70
|74
|290
|$42,381
|T36
|Jason Dufner
|2
|74
|70
|71
|75
|290
|$42,381
|T36
|Kevin Kisner
|2
|73
|72
|67
|78
|290
|$42,381
|T36
|Kristoffer Ventura
|2
|75
|70
|67
|78
|290
|$42,381
|T36
|Doug Ghim
|2
|71
|73
|65
|81
|290
|$42,381
|T43
|Kevin Na
|3
|71
|71
|76
|73
|291
|$30,287
|T43
|Byeong-Hun An
|3
|68
|74
|75
|74
|291
|$30,287
|T43
|Mark Hubbard
|3
|71
|74
|72
|74
|291
|$30,287
|T43
|Talor Gooch
|3
|73
|73
|71
|74
|291
|$30,287
|T43
|Keith Mitchell
|3
|73
|71
|69
|78
|291
|$30,287
|T43
|Martin Laird
|3
|69
|67
|76
|79
|291
|$30,287
|T49
|Chez Reavie
|4
|74
|70
|73
|75
|292
|$22,832
|T49
|Will Gordon
|4
|72
|72
|72
|76
|292
|$22,832
|T49
|Sebastian Munoz
|4
|68
|76
|72
|76
|292
|$22,832
|T49
|Zach Johnson
|4
|74
|70
|72
|76
|292
|$22,832
|T49
|Maverick McNealy
|4
|71
|72
|72
|77
|292
|$22,832
|T49
|Danny Lee
|4
|73
|71
|71
|77
|292
|$22,832
|T49
|Viktor Hovland
|4
|69
|68
|77
|78
|292
|$22,832
|T49
|Alexander Noren
|4
|72
|71
|70
|79
|292
|$22,832
|T57
|Patton Kizzire
|5
|76
|69
|73
|75
|293
|$21,018
|T57
|Erik van Rooyen
|5
|72
|74
|72
|75
|293
|$21,018
|T57
|Brendon Todd
|5
|74
|70
|71
|78
|293
|$21,018
|T57
|Tyler Duncan
|5
|72
|72
|71
|78
|293
|$21,018
|T57
|Patrick Rodgers
|5
|73
|72
|69
|79
|293
|$21,018
|T57
|Jazz Janewattananond
|5
|75
|65
|69
|84
|293
|$21,018
|T63
|Luke List
|6
|71
|72
|75
|76
|294
|$20,181
|T63
|Steve Stricker
|6
|72
|71
|74
|77
|294
|$20,181
|T63
|John Huh
|6
|74
|71
|72
|77
|294
|$20,181
|T66
|Doc Redman
|7
|73
|73
|76
|73
|295
|$19,716
|T66
|Lucas Glover
|7
|72
|74
|72
|77
|295
|$19,716
|T68
|Victor Perez
|8
|69
|74
|78
|75
|296
|$19,344
|T68
|Brandt Snedeker
|8
|75
|71
|75
|75
|296
|$19,344
|70
|Russell Knox
|9
|74
|71
|73
|79
|297
|$19,065
|71
|Henrik Norlander
|10
|71
|75
|74
|78
|298
|$18,879
|72
|Rickie Fowler
|11
|76
|70
|76
|77
|299
|$18,693