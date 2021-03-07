2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/07/2021 at 6:25 pm
The 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Bryson DeChambeau, who sweated out a one-shot win at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

DeChambeau shot a final round of 1-under 71 to win the tournament over Lee Westwood on 11-under 277. DeChambeau made a 5-foot par putt on the final hole to avoid a playoff and take the title.

Corey Conners finished alone in third place on 8-under 280, ahead of Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam and Richy Werenski.

DeChambeau won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse.

Arnold Palmer Invitational recap notes

DeChambeau earned 60 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

DeChambeau also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the 22nd event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-over 146 or better.

The PGA Tour remains Florida next week for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Bryson DeChambeau -11 67 71 68 71 277 $1,674,000
2 Lee Westwood -10 69 71 65 73 278 $1,013,700
3 Corey Conners -8 66 69 71 74 280 $641,700
T4 Andrew Putnam -6 70 72 69 71 282 $391,375
T4 Richy Werenski -6 71 69 69 73 282 $391,375
T4 Jordan Spieth -6 70 69 68 75 282 $391,375
7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 70 70 70 73 283 $313,875
T8 Chris Kirk -4 71 70 69 74 284 $281,325
T8 Jason Kokrak -4 68 73 69 74 284 $281,325
T10 Will Zalatoris -3 73 68 72 72 285 $195,300
T10 Max Homa -3 70 70 72 73 285 $195,300
T10 Paul Casey -3 70 69 72 74 285 $195,300
T10 Matthew Fitzpatrick -3 69 71 71 74 285 $195,300
T10 Charley Hoffman -3 71 72 67 75 285 $195,300
T10 Rory McIlroy -3 66 71 72 76 285 $195,300
T10 Tommy Fleetwood -3 70 70 68 77 285 $195,300
T10 Keegan Bradley -3 69 74 64 78 285 $195,300
T18 Matt Wallace -2 70 73 72 71 286 $132,525
T18 Brendan Steele -2 71 72 71 72 286 $132,525
T18 Hideki Matsuyama -2 75 70 69 72 286 $132,525
T21 Harold Varner III -1 72 72 70 73 287 $97,557
T21 Emiliano Grillo -1 71 74 68 74 287 $97,557
T21 Sungjae Im -1 69 70 72 76 287 $97,557
T21 Lanto Griffin -1 69 68 73 77 287 $97,557
T21 Tyrrell Hatton -1 77 67 66 77 287 $97,557
T26 Bo Hoag E 74 70 71 73 288 $69,285
T26 Harris English E 73 70 71 74 288 $69,285
T26 Ian Poulter E 70 73 70 75 288 $69,285
T26 Branden Grace E 74 71 67 76 288 $69,285
T26 Denny McCarthy E 72 73 67 76 288 $69,285
T31 Bernd Wiesberger 1 72 71 72 74 289 $55,614
T31 Cameron Tringale 1 70 75 69 75 289 $55,614
T31 Padraig Harrington 1 70 74 69 76 289 $55,614
T31 Danny Willett 1 73 71 68 77 289 $55,614
T31 Jason Day 1 70 72 68 79 289 $55,614
T36 Robert MacIntyre 2 71 71 76 72 290 $42,381
T36 Charles Howell III 2 74 72 70 74 290 $42,381
T36 Pat Perez 2 75 71 70 74 290 $42,381
T36 Jason Dufner 2 74 70 71 75 290 $42,381
T36 Kevin Kisner 2 73 72 67 78 290 $42,381
T36 Kristoffer Ventura 2 75 70 67 78 290 $42,381
T36 Doug Ghim 2 71 73 65 81 290 $42,381
T43 Kevin Na 3 71 71 76 73 291 $30,287
T43 Byeong-Hun An 3 68 74 75 74 291 $30,287
T43 Mark Hubbard 3 71 74 72 74 291 $30,287
T43 Talor Gooch 3 73 73 71 74 291 $30,287
T43 Keith Mitchell 3 73 71 69 78 291 $30,287
T43 Martin Laird 3 69 67 76 79 291 $30,287
T49 Chez Reavie 4 74 70 73 75 292 $22,832
T49 Will Gordon 4 72 72 72 76 292 $22,832
T49 Sebastian Munoz 4 68 76 72 76 292 $22,832
T49 Zach Johnson 4 74 70 72 76 292 $22,832
T49 Maverick McNealy 4 71 72 72 77 292 $22,832
T49 Danny Lee 4 73 71 71 77 292 $22,832
T49 Viktor Hovland 4 69 68 77 78 292 $22,832
T49 Alexander Noren 4 72 71 70 79 292 $22,832
T57 Patton Kizzire 5 76 69 73 75 293 $21,018
T57 Erik van Rooyen 5 72 74 72 75 293 $21,018
T57 Brendon Todd 5 74 70 71 78 293 $21,018
T57 Tyler Duncan 5 72 72 71 78 293 $21,018
T57 Patrick Rodgers 5 73 72 69 79 293 $21,018
T57 Jazz Janewattananond 5 75 65 69 84 293 $21,018
T63 Luke List 6 71 72 75 76 294 $20,181
T63 Steve Stricker 6 72 71 74 77 294 $20,181
T63 John Huh 6 74 71 72 77 294 $20,181
T66 Doc Redman 7 73 73 76 73 295 $19,716
T66 Lucas Glover 7 72 74 72 77 295 $19,716
T68 Victor Perez 8 69 74 78 75 296 $19,344
T68 Brandt Snedeker 8 75 71 75 75 296 $19,344
70 Russell Knox 9 74 71 73 79 297 $19,065
71 Henrik Norlander 10 71 75 74 78 298 $18,879
72 Rickie Fowler 11 76 70 76 77 299 $18,693

