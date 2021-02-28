Here’s why many golfers are wearing red and black on Sunday at the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship

During Sunday's final round of the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla., many of the elite golfers competing in a big PGA Tour event will be wearing red shirts and black pants. For golf, that's strange.

However, so many golfers are wearing red shirts and black pants on Sunday at The Concession for a reason.

Pros are wearing red and black on Sunday at The Concession to pay tribute to Tiger Woods, who is recovering after wrecking his courtesy car in a Los Angeles-area auto accident on Monday. Woods was driving himself to a video shoot in the Rancho Palos Verdes area, about 30 minutes south of where Woods had played host of the 2021 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Woods suffered a compound fracture in his lower leg and a shattered right ankle. He is recovering currently as Cedars Sinai hospital.

Some of Woods' peers got the idea that they would show solidarity with the 15-time major champion by wearing his traditional Sunday final-round outfit, which is a red shirt and black pants. Every picture of Woods winning a professional golf tournament features him in red and black.

So, why does Tiger Woods wear red and black on Sundays?

“I've worn red ever since my college days basically, or junior golf days – big events on the last day,” Woods said at the 2013 AT&T National. “I just stuck with it out of superstition, and it worked. I just happened to choose a school that actually was red, and we wore red on our final day of events. So it worked out.”

Over the years, Woods has worn different shades of red (some would even say fuschia or pink), but he has never deviated from Sunday red.

“I came out here and I continued it,” he added. “I've had a few wins wearing red, and it's not going to change.”

Patrick Reed has adopted Woods' red and black as an ode to the great. On this Sunday, more players will be doing the same.