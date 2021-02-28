2021 Puerto Rico Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Puerto Rico Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/28/2021 at 6:21 pm
The 2021 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Branden Grace, who earned his second-career PGA Tour win with a one-shot victory at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Grace shot 6-under 66 in the final round to win the event on 19-under 269, beating Jhonattan Vegas by a stroke to earn the win.

The South African holed out for eagle from a bunker on the par-4 17th hole, setting him up to win the tournament with a birdie on the par-5 finisher, which he made to win the event. Vegas had shot 65 to position himself for a runner-up finish.

Rafael Campos and Grayson Murray finished tied for third place on 16-under total.

Grace won the $540,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Puerto Rico Open recap notes

Grace earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Grace also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 75 players finished the tournament in the 21st event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 1-under 143 or better.

The PGA Tour remains Florida next week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

2021 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Branden Grace -19 67 68 68 66 269 $540,000
2 Jhonattan Vegas -18 68 68 69 65 270 $327,000
T3 Grayson Murray -16 71 66 65 70 272 $177,000
T3 Rafael Campos -16 66 69 67 70 272 $177,000
T5 Brice Garnett -15 67 71 70 65 273 $115,875
T5 Andrew Putnam -15 67 70 67 69 273 $115,875
T7 Rob Oppenheim -14 68 70 69 67 274 $91,125
T7 Ted Potter Jr. -14 69 69 67 69 274 $91,125
T7 Brandon Wu -14 66 67 71 70 274 $91,125
T7 Cameron Percy -14 67 69 67 71 274 $91,125
T11 Emiliano Grillo -13 71 68 71 65 275 $72,750
T11 Ryan Brehm -13 68 71 69 67 275 $72,750
T13 Wes Roach -12 69 70 70 67 276 $60,750
T13 Lee Hodges -12 66 72 69 69 276 $60,750
T15 Joohyung Kim -11 71 66 73 67 277 $45,750
T15 Chase Seiffert -11 68 70 72 67 277 $45,750
T15 Bo Van Pelt -11 71 72 67 67 277 $45,750
T15 Vincent Whaley -11 72 69 68 68 277 $45,750
T15 Fabian Gomez -11 66 71 71 69 277 $45,750
T15 Thomas Pieters -11 69 67 71 70 277 $45,750
T15 Nelson Lauta Ledesma -11 69 67 68 73 277 $45,750
T22 D.J. Trahan -10 70 68 73 67 278 $28,950
T22 Greg Chalmers -10 66 68 76 68 278 $28,950
T22 Roger Sloan -10 70 69 71 68 278 $28,950
T22 Josh Teater -10 67 73 68 70 278 $28,950
T22 Seamus Power -10 69 70 67 72 278 $28,950
T27 Tim Wilkinson -9 69 68 74 68 279 $22,350
T27 Will Gordon -9 73 70 69 67 279 $22,350
T27 Adam Schenk -9 69 70 73 67 279 $22,350
T30 Aaron Baddeley -8 70 70 71 69 280 $18,780
T30 Xinjun Zhang -8 70 72 69 69 280 $18,780
T30 Bill Haas -8 70 72 70 68 280 $18,780
T30 Andres Romero -8 72 68 72 68 280 $18,780
T30 Patrick Rodgers -8 73 68 73 66 280 $18,780
T35 Justin Suh -7 73 68 70 70 281 $15,263
T35 Byeong-Hun An -7 72 70 68 71 281 $15,263
T35 Ian Poulter -7 71 70 69 71 281 $15,263
T35 Charlie Beljan -7 70 71 68 72 281 $15,263
T39 Bronson Burgoon -6 71 70 70 71 282 $10,962
T39 Davis Riley -6 70 72 69 71 282 $10,962
T39 Sam Ryder -6 73 70 68 71 282 $10,962
T39 Anirban Lahiri -6 70 71 71 70 282 $10,962
T39 Lucas Glover -6 68 69 73 72 282 $10,962
T39 Jonathan Byrd -6 72 68 72 70 282 $10,962
T39 Bryson Nimmer -6 72 71 70 69 282 $10,962
T39 Vaughn Taylor -6 71 72 71 68 282 $10,962
T39 Roberto Castro -6 69 73 71 69 282 $10,962
T39 Peter Uihlein -6 69 70 70 73 282 $10,962
T49 Jason Bohn -5 68 71 72 72 283 $7,635
T49 Satoshi Kodaira -5 70 71 70 72 283 $7,635
T49 Kristoffer Ventura -5 70 71 73 69 283 $7,635
T49 Joseph Bramlett -5 71 72 73 67 283 $7,635
T53 Taylor Pendrith -4 66 73 72 73 284 $7,062
T53 Ryan Blaum -4 69 72 71 72 284 $7,062
T53 David Lingmerth -4 68 70 72 74 284 $7,062
T53 Scott Brown -4 71 68 73 72 284 $7,062
T53 Dalton Ward -4 67 71 74 72 284 $7,062
T58 Edward Figueroa -3 73 70 69 73 285 $6,750
T58 Stephan Jaeger -3 71 71 71 72 285 $6,750
T58 Michael Gellerman -3 71 72 71 71 285 $6,750
T58 Paul Barjon -3 72 69 73 71 285 $6,750
T58 Padraig Harrington -3 70 72 73 70 285 $6,750
T63 Dylan Meyer -2 69 74 71 72 286 $6,510
T63 Mark D. Anderson -2 67 72 75 72 286 $6,510
T63 Michael Gligic -2 72 70 74 70 286 $6,510
T66 Will Cannon -1 73 68 74 72 287 $6,360
T66 Zack Sucher -1 72 71 74 70 287 $6,360
T68 Richard S. Johnson E 71 72 72 73 288 $6,150
T68 J.J. Spaun E 68 74 73 73 288 $6,150
T68 Tommy Gainey E 65 76 74 73 288 $6,150
T68 George McNeill E 75 67 75 71 288 $6,150
T68 Marcelo Rozo E 72 71 74 71 288 $6,150
73 Ben Martin 1 73 70 75 71 289 $5,970
74 Michael Kim 2 68 75 76 71 290 $5,910
75 John Senden 3 70 72 76 73 291 $5,850

