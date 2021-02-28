2021 Puerto Rico Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Branden Grace, who earned his second-career PGA Tour win with a one-shot victory at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Grace shot 6-under 66 in the final round to win the event on 19-under 269, beating Jhonattan Vegas by a stroke to earn the win.

The South African holed out for eagle from a bunker on the par-4 17th hole, setting him up to win the tournament with a birdie on the par-5 finisher, which he made to win the event. Vegas had shot 65 to position himself for a runner-up finish.

Rafael Campos and Grayson Murray finished tied for third place on 16-under total.

Grace won the $540,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Puerto Rico Open recap notes

Grace earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Grace also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 75 players finished the tournament in the 21st event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 1-under 143 or better.

The PGA Tour remains Florida next week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

2021 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details