2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who secured a one-shot win at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Starting the day five shots aback, Koepka made his run on the back nine to shoot 6-under 65 on Sunday, including a tournament-clinching eagle 2 on the par-4 17th hole. His short-sided chip landed perfectly and rolled into the hole to get him to 19 under par. He parred the last to shoot 265.

Xander Schauffele and Kyoung-Hoon Lee finished tied for second place on 18-under total.

Koepka won the $1,316,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.

Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes

Koepka earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Koepka also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 66 players finished the tournament in the 17th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 1-under 143 or better.

The PGA Tour goes to California next week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

