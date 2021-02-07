2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who secured a one-shot win at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Starting the day five shots aback, Koepka made his run on the back nine to shoot 6-under 65 on Sunday, including a tournament-clinching eagle 2 on the par-4 17th hole. His short-sided chip landed perfectly and rolled into the hole to get him to 19 under par. He parred the last to shoot 265.
Xander Schauffele and Kyoung-Hoon Lee finished tied for second place on 18-under total.
Koepka won the $1,316,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.
Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes
Koepka earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Koepka also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.
A total of 66 players finished the tournament in the 17th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 1-under 143 or better.
The PGA Tour goes to California next week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Brooks Koepka
|-19
|68
|66
|66
|65
|265
|$1,314,000
|T2
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|-18
|66
|66
|66
|68
|266
|$649,700
|T2
|Xander Schauffele
|-18
|66
|64
|65
|71
|266
|$649,700
|T4
|Carlos Ortiz
|-17
|67
|67
|69
|64
|267
|$307,208
|T4
|Steve Stricker
|-17
|65
|66
|69
|67
|267
|$307,208
|T4
|Jordan Spieth
|-17
|67
|67
|61
|72
|267
|$307,208
|T7
|Andrew Putnam
|-16
|67
|69
|67
|65
|268
|$229,342
|T7
|Matthew NeSmith
|-16
|63
|71
|68
|66
|268
|$229,342
|T7
|Scottie Scheffler
|-16
|67
|65
|66
|70
|268
|$229,342
|10
|James Hahn
|-15
|67
|67
|66
|69
|269
|$198,925
|T11
|J.T. Poston
|-14
|68
|66
|67
|69
|270
|$177,025
|T11
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-14
|69
|67
|63
|71
|270
|$177,025
|T13
|Rory McIlroy
|-13
|70
|67
|70
|64
|271
|$138,700
|T13
|Harold Varner III
|-13
|68
|68
|67
|68
|271
|$138,700
|T13
|Jon Rahm
|-13
|68
|69
|66
|68
|271
|$138,700
|T13
|Justin Thomas
|-13
|70
|65
|64
|72
|271
|$138,700
|T17
|Corey Conners
|-12
|69
|68
|68
|67
|272
|$104,025
|T17
|Cameron Tringale
|-12
|71
|64
|69
|68
|272
|$104,025
|T17
|Sungjae Im
|-12
|72
|67
|68
|65
|272
|$104,025
|T17
|Nate Lashley
|-12
|64
|69
|69
|70
|272
|$104,025
|T17
|Will Zalatoris
|-12
|71
|66
|64
|71
|272
|$104,025
|T22
|Emiliano Grillo
|-11
|69
|70
|67
|67
|273
|$64,423
|T22
|Henrik Norlander
|-11
|68
|71
|67
|67
|273
|$64,423
|T22
|Sam Burns
|-11
|64
|68
|73
|68
|273
|$64,423
|T22
|Kevin Streelman
|-11
|68
|67
|69
|69
|273
|$64,423
|T22
|Brendon Todd
|-11
|68
|69
|65
|71
|273
|$64,423
|T22
|Bubba Watson
|-11
|71
|68
|69
|65
|273
|$64,423
|T22
|Keegan Bradley
|-11
|66
|65
|70
|72
|273
|$64,423
|T22
|Richy Werenski
|-11
|69
|69
|71
|64
|273
|$64,423
|T30
|Matt Jones
|-10
|68
|69
|69
|68
|274
|$44,713
|T30
|Mark Hubbard
|-10
|63
|73
|71
|67
|274
|$44,713
|T30
|Brendan Steele
|-10
|70
|67
|70
|67
|274
|$44,713
|T30
|Bo Van Pelt
|-10
|69
|67
|71
|67
|274
|$44,713
|T30
|Luke List
|-10
|72
|67
|68
|67
|274
|$44,713
|T30
|Russell Henley
|-10
|71
|67
|65
|71
|274
|$44,713
|T36
|Wyndham Clark
|-9
|72
|67
|67
|69
|275
|$34,006
|T36
|Scott Stallings
|-9
|67
|70
|66
|72
|275
|$34,006
|T36
|Kyle Stanley
|-9
|71
|67
|70
|67
|275
|$34,006
|T36
|Matthew Wolff
|-9
|68
|71
|69
|67
|275
|$34,006
|T36
|Brian Harman
|-9
|71
|68
|69
|67
|275
|$34,006
|T36
|Bo Hoag
|-9
|67
|71
|71
|66
|275
|$34,006
|T42
|Max Homa
|-8
|69
|69
|68
|70
|276
|$23,853
|T42
|Nick Hardy
|-8
|68
|67
|71
|70
|276
|$23,853
|T42
|Grayson Murray
|-8
|70
|68
|68
|70
|276
|$23,853
|T42
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-8
|71
|67
|69
|69
|276
|$23,853
|T42
|Webb Simpson
|-8
|73
|65
|69
|69
|276
|$23,853
|T42
|Zach Johnson
|-8
|68
|70
|69
|69
|276
|$23,853
|T42
|Matt Kuchar
|-8
|69
|67
|73
|67
|276
|$23,853
|T42
|Ryan Palmer
|-8
|70
|68
|71
|67
|276
|$23,853
|T50
|Si Woo Kim
|-7
|71
|66
|70
|70
|277
|$18,323
|T50
|Patton Kizzire
|-7
|69
|65
|69
|74
|277
|$18,323
|T50
|Adam Hadwin
|-7
|67
|70
|73
|67
|277
|$18,323
|T53
|Russell Knox
|-6
|68
|69
|69
|72
|278
|$17,265
|T53
|Billy Horschel
|-6
|66
|68
|71
|73
|278
|$17,265
|T53
|Robby Shelton
|-6
|72
|66
|70
|70
|278
|$17,265
|T53
|Byeong-Hun An
|-6
|69
|69
|70
|70
|278
|$17,265
|57
|Sam Ryder
|-5
|70
|67
|72
|70
|279
|$16,863
|T58
|Lucas Glover
|-4
|72
|63
|74
|71
|280
|$16,425
|T58
|Davis Riley
|-4
|72
|66
|71
|71
|280
|$16,425
|T58
|Brian Stuard
|-4
|70
|68
|72
|70
|280
|$16,425
|T58
|Stewart Cink
|-4
|69
|70
|71
|70
|280
|$16,425
|T58
|Michael Kim
|-4
|67
|71
|74
|68
|280
|$16,425
|63
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-3
|68
|71
|68
|74
|281
|$15,987
|64
|Ted Potter Jr.
|-2
|66
|71
|71
|74
|282
|$15,841
|65
|Xinjun Zhang
|-1
|70
|69
|73
|71
|283
|$15,695
|66
|Aaron Wise
|E
|74
|65
|73
|72
|284
|$15,549