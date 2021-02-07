2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
PGA Tour

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/07/2021 at 6:10 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who secured a one-shot win at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Starting the day five shots aback, Koepka made his run on the back nine to shoot 6-under 65 on Sunday, including a tournament-clinching eagle 2 on the par-4 17th hole. His short-sided chip landed perfectly and rolled into the hole to get him to 19 under par. He parred the last to shoot 265.

Xander Schauffele and Kyoung-Hoon Lee finished tied for second place on 18-under total.

Koepka won the $1,316,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.

Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes

Koepka earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Koepka also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 66 players finished the tournament in the 17th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 1-under 143 or better.

The PGA Tour goes to California next week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Brooks Koepka -19 68 66 66 65 265 $1,314,000
T2 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -18 66 66 66 68 266 $649,700
T2 Xander Schauffele -18 66 64 65 71 266 $649,700
T4 Carlos Ortiz -17 67 67 69 64 267 $307,208
T4 Steve Stricker -17 65 66 69 67 267 $307,208
T4 Jordan Spieth -17 67 67 61 72 267 $307,208
T7 Andrew Putnam -16 67 69 67 65 268 $229,342
T7 Matthew NeSmith -16 63 71 68 66 268 $229,342
T7 Scottie Scheffler -16 67 65 66 70 268 $229,342
10 James Hahn -15 67 67 66 69 269 $198,925
T11 J.T. Poston -14 68 66 67 69 270 $177,025
T11 Louis Oosthuizen -14 69 67 63 71 270 $177,025
T13 Rory McIlroy -13 70 67 70 64 271 $138,700
T13 Harold Varner III -13 68 68 67 68 271 $138,700
T13 Jon Rahm -13 68 69 66 68 271 $138,700
T13 Justin Thomas -13 70 65 64 72 271 $138,700
T17 Corey Conners -12 69 68 68 67 272 $104,025
T17 Cameron Tringale -12 71 64 69 68 272 $104,025
T17 Sungjae Im -12 72 67 68 65 272 $104,025
T17 Nate Lashley -12 64 69 69 70 272 $104,025
T17 Will Zalatoris -12 71 66 64 71 272 $104,025
T22 Emiliano Grillo -11 69 70 67 67 273 $64,423
T22 Henrik Norlander -11 68 71 67 67 273 $64,423
T22 Sam Burns -11 64 68 73 68 273 $64,423
T22 Kevin Streelman -11 68 67 69 69 273 $64,423
T22 Brendon Todd -11 68 69 65 71 273 $64,423
T22 Bubba Watson -11 71 68 69 65 273 $64,423
T22 Keegan Bradley -11 66 65 70 72 273 $64,423
T22 Richy Werenski -11 69 69 71 64 273 $64,423
T30 Matt Jones -10 68 69 69 68 274 $44,713
T30 Mark Hubbard -10 63 73 71 67 274 $44,713
T30 Brendan Steele -10 70 67 70 67 274 $44,713
T30 Bo Van Pelt -10 69 67 71 67 274 $44,713
T30 Luke List -10 72 67 68 67 274 $44,713
T30 Russell Henley -10 71 67 65 71 274 $44,713
T36 Wyndham Clark -9 72 67 67 69 275 $34,006
T36 Scott Stallings -9 67 70 66 72 275 $34,006
T36 Kyle Stanley -9 71 67 70 67 275 $34,006
T36 Matthew Wolff -9 68 71 69 67 275 $34,006
T36 Brian Harman -9 71 68 69 67 275 $34,006
T36 Bo Hoag -9 67 71 71 66 275 $34,006
T42 Max Homa -8 69 69 68 70 276 $23,853
T42 Nick Hardy -8 68 67 71 70 276 $23,853
T42 Grayson Murray -8 70 68 68 70 276 $23,853
T42 Hideki Matsuyama -8 71 67 69 69 276 $23,853
T42 Webb Simpson -8 73 65 69 69 276 $23,853
T42 Zach Johnson -8 68 70 69 69 276 $23,853
T42 Matt Kuchar -8 69 67 73 67 276 $23,853
T42 Ryan Palmer -8 70 68 71 67 276 $23,853
T50 Si Woo Kim -7 71 66 70 70 277 $18,323
T50 Patton Kizzire -7 69 65 69 74 277 $18,323
T50 Adam Hadwin -7 67 70 73 67 277 $18,323
T53 Russell Knox -6 68 69 69 72 278 $17,265
T53 Billy Horschel -6 66 68 71 73 278 $17,265
T53 Robby Shelton -6 72 66 70 70 278 $17,265
T53 Byeong-Hun An -6 69 69 70 70 278 $17,265
57 Sam Ryder -5 70 67 72 70 279 $16,863
T58 Lucas Glover -4 72 63 74 71 280 $16,425
T58 Davis Riley -4 72 66 71 71 280 $16,425
T58 Brian Stuard -4 70 68 72 70 280 $16,425
T58 Stewart Cink -4 69 70 71 70 280 $16,425
T58 Michael Kim -4 67 71 74 68 280 $16,425
63 Satoshi Kodaira -3 68 71 68 74 281 $15,987
64 Ted Potter Jr. -2 66 71 71 74 282 $15,841
65 Xinjun Zhang -1 70 69 73 71 283 $15,695
66 Aaron Wise E 74 65 73 72 284 $15,549

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!