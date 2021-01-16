2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at three courses, including host Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first tournament of the 2021 European Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the European Tour schedule in the Desert Swing.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, though a slot is held open for an amateur invitee.

The field will be playing for a $8 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Ross Fisher

Oliver Fisher

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Benjamin Hebert

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

David Howell

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Andrew Johnston

Robert Karlsson

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Kurt Kitayama

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

David Lipsky

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Ahmed Marjan

Graeme Mcdowell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Rory Mcilroy

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

Wilco Nienaber

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Haydn Porteous

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Ahmad Skaik

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Henrik Stenson

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Justin Thomas

Sami Välimäki

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field