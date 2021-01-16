2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at three courses, including host Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first tournament of the 2021 European Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the European Tour schedule in the Desert Swing.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, though a slot is held open for an amateur invitee.
The field will be playing for a $8 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Ross Fisher
- Oliver Fisher
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Andrew Johnston
- Robert Karlsson
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- David Lipsky
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Ahmed Marjan
- Graeme Mcdowell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Rory Mcilroy
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- Wilco Nienaber
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Haydn Porteous
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Rock
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Ahmad Skaik
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Henrik Stenson
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Justin Thomas
- Sami Välimäki
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field
- 10. Tyrrell Hatton
- 16. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 19. Tommy Fleetwood
- 33. Victor Perez
- 34. Shane Lowry
- 35. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 36. Lee Westwood
- 37. Justin Rose
- 42. Bernd Wiesberger
- 48. Ian Poulter
- 50. Matt Wallace