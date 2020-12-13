2020 QBE Shootout money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2020 QBE Shootout purse is set for $3.6 million, with 24 professional players who complete three rounds at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the QBE Shootout prize pool is at $895,000 ($447,500 per person), with the second-place team taking home $560,000 ($280,000 each).

The QBE Shootout field is headed by Matthew Wolff, Harris English, Matt Kuchar and more.

This tournament started with 24 players, playing in 12-person teams in three rounds with a different format each day.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

While this event is recognized by the PGA Tour as a Challenge event (read: silly season), there are no FedEx Cup points on offer.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as only official, individual events qualify to earn points.

This event offers a significant payday, but a win comes with none of the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour.

2020 QBE Shootout prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $895,000 ($447,500 each)

2. $560,000 ($280,000 each)

3. $340,000 ($170,000 each)

4. $269,000 ($134,500 each)

5. $235,000 ($132,500 each)

6. $206,000 ($103,000 each)

7. $195,000 ($97,500 each)

8. $190,000 ($95,000 each)

9. $185,000 ($92,500 each)

10. $180,000 ($90,000 each)

11. $175,000 ($87,500 each)

12. $170,000 ($85,000 each)

