2020 QBE Shootout final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2020 QBE Shootout final leaderboard is headed by winners Harris English and Matt Kuchar, who dominated the two-person competition at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

English and Kuchar ran away with the title on Sunday, shooting 60 in the final round to finish on 37-under total and beat three times by nine shots.

Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway, Lanto Griffin and MacKenzie Hughes, and Sean O'Hair and Kevin Na all finished tied for second in the 12-team competition.

English and Kuchar won the $895,000 winner's share of the $3,600,000 purse, winning $447,500 each.

QBE Shootout recap notes

English and Kuchar destroyed the previous tournament record, establishing a new mark in the nearly 25-year-old tournament.

The PGA Tour is now done for 2020, with no more official events this year. However, next week is the PNC Championship, a parent-child event.

2020 QBE Shootout final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details