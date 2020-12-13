2020 QBE Shootout final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
12/13/2020 at 5:02 pm
The 2020 QBE Shootout final leaderboard is headed by winners Harris English and Matt Kuchar, who dominated the two-person competition at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

English and Kuchar ran away with the title on Sunday, shooting 60 in the final round to finish on 37-under total and beat three times by nine shots.

Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway, Lanto Griffin and MacKenzie Hughes, and Sean O'Hair and Kevin Na all finished tied for second in the 12-team competition.

English and Kuchar won the $895,000 winner's share of the $3,600,000 purse, winning $447,500 each.

QBE Shootout recap notes

English and Kuchar destroyed the previous tournament record, establishing a new mark in the nearly 25-year-old tournament.

The PGA Tour is now done for 2020, with no more official events this year. However, next week is the PNC Championship, a parent-child event.

2020 QBE Shootout final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 MONEY
1 Harris English and Matt Kuchar -37 58 61 60 $895,000 ($447,500 each)
T2 Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway -28 59 68 61 $389,667 ($194,834 each)
T2 Lanto Griffin and MacKenzie Hughes -28 58 68 62 $389,667 ($194,834 each)
T2 Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair -28 56 68 64 $389,667 ($194,834 each)
T5 Billy Horschel and Brendon Todd -26 62 66 62 $212,000 ($106,000 each)
T5 Cameron Champ and Tony Finau -26 59 68 63 $212,000 ($106,000 each)
T5 Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson -26 60 66 64 $212,000 ($106,000 each)
8 Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith -25 62 67 62 $190,000 ($95,000 each)
9 Daniel Berger and Steve Stricker -24 60 69 63 $185,000 ($92,500 each)
10 Ryan Palmer and Harold Varner III -22 57 71 66 $180,000 ($90,000 each)
11 Abraham Ancer and Matthew Wolff -21 62 69 64 $175,000 ($87,500 each)
12 Sebastian Munoz and Joaquin Niemann -18 61 69 68 $170,000 ($85,000 each)

