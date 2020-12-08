2020 QBE Shootout field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2020 QBE Shootout field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.

The QBE Shootout field is headlined by Tony Finau, Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson and Matthew Wolff.

This is a 24-player, 12-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in different formats for each of three rounds.

The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.

The field will be playing for a $3.6 million purse.

We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout.

2020 QBE Shootout field

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Cameron Champ

Harris English

Tony Finau

Lanto Griffin

Billy Horschel

Mackenzie Hughes

Matt Kuchar

Marc Leishman

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Sean O’Hair

Louis Oosthuizen

Ryan Palmer

Rory Sabbatini

Cameron Smith

Steve Stricker

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson

Matthew Wolff

2020 QBE Shootout teams

Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway

Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson

Harris English and Matt Kuchar

Daniel Berger and Steve Stricker

Sebastian Munoz and Joaquin Niemann

Abraham Ancer and Matthew Wolff

Billy Horschel and Brendon Todd

Ryan Palmer and Harold Varner III

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith

Cameron Champ and Tony Finau

Lanto Griffin and Mackenzie Hughes

Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair

