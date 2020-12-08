2020 QBE Shootout field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2020 QBE Shootout field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.
The QBE Shootout field is headlined by Tony Finau, Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson and Matthew Wolff.
This is a 24-player, 12-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in different formats for each of three rounds.
The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.
The field will be playing for a $3.6 million purse.
We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout.
2020 QBE Shootout field
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Cameron Champ
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Lanto Griffin
- Billy Horschel
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Matt Kuchar
- Marc Leishman
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Sean O’Hair
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Ryan Palmer
- Rory Sabbatini
- Cameron Smith
- Steve Stricker
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Harold Varner III
- Bubba Watson
- Matthew Wolff
2020 QBE Shootout teams
- Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway
- Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson
- Harris English and Matt Kuchar
- Daniel Berger and Steve Stricker
- Sebastian Munoz and Joaquin Niemann
- Abraham Ancer and Matthew Wolff
- Billy Horschel and Brendon Todd
- Ryan Palmer and Harold Varner III
- Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith
- Cameron Champ and Tony Finau
- Lanto Griffin and Mackenzie Hughes
- Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair
Top 50 players in 2020 QBE Shootout field
- 13. Daniel Berger
- 14. Matthew Wolff
- 18. Tony Finau
- 21. Louis Oosthuizen
- 23. Abraham Ancer
- 27. Cameron Smith
- 28. Marc Leishman
- 29. Harris English
- 30. Ryan Palmer
- 34. Matt Kuchar
- 39. Kevin Na
- 41. Billy Horschel
- 43. Joaquin Niemann
- 45. Bubba Watson
- 46. Brendon Todd
- 50. Mackenzie Hughes