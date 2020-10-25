2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who stormed up the leaderboard on Sunday to win by one shot at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Cantlay fired a final round of 7-under 65 to win the tournament on 23-under 265, holding off Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson and Ryan Palmer all finished tied for fourth place, three shots out of the tie for second place.

Cantlay won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Zozo Championship at Sherwood recap notes

Cantlay earned 70 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Cantlay also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 77 players finished the tournament, with Gary Woodland withdrawing on the final day in the seventh event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Bermuda Championship on the island nation in the Atlantic Ocean.

2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

