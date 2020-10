Ryan Ballengee has owned some great golf bags in my 25 years of playing golf, but this Vessel VLX golf bag is by far the nicest. He reviews the bag, which includes a magnetic velour-lined pocket, two saddle-style pockets, a tremendous stand system, a synthetic leather build and other thoughtful features. It might be an expensive bag, but it delivers while looking gorgeous.

