15-year-old Miles Russell finishes inside LECOM Suncoast Classic top 25, earns another Korn Ferry start

Miles Russell is going to get another week on the Korn Ferry Tour after turning in an incredible Sunday performance at the 2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Russell closed the tournament with his second round of 5-under 66 on the week, putting together a four-round total of 14-under 270.

The 15-year-old, who is the No. 1 ranked boy in the American Junior Golf Association rankings, finished inside the top 25 of this week's event. By virtue of finishing inside the top 25, Russell earned a place in the field in next week's Korn Ferry Tour event, the Veritex Bank Championship in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area in Texas.

Asked after his Friday 66 to make the cut, Russell said getting into that top 25 was a big goal for the weekend.

"I think the goal would be top-25. To get into next week would be really cool," he said. "That's definitely the top goal and maybe something comes more of that, but we'll see."

Russell had already made history this week as the youngest player to make the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event and became the second-youngest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event (going back to records starting in 1983).

"The goal was to make the cut and we made it, so we'll see where the weekend goes," he said. "Just, I mean, it's a cool record to break. I don't know how much longer (I'll have the record). I mean, people are getting so good, so young. It could hold out for a week, you never know, but it's pretty cool right now."

Russell has a full slate of events scheduled throughout the remainder of the year. He'll, of course, play in a variety of AJGA events and amateur events. He also is slated to play on the PGA Tour in the fall at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. And, as long as he can finish in the top 25 in Korn Ferry Tour events, he'll continue to have playing opportunities on that circuit.

Perhaps Russell was a bit prescient, then, when he said Friday: "We'll see how the rest of the year goes. Who knows, next year it could be even crazier."