If you like to play music on the golf course, you want to have a high-quality speaker blaring tunes during the round. The Bushnell Wingman fits the bill, on top of being a GPS and offering a charging station for your phone and other devices! Ryan Ballengee reviews the Bushnell Wingman, explains the few extra steps in pairing it and everything else you need to know.

