Here’s how much money the Tour Championship players actually get right away

There's a lot of money on the line for the 30 PGA Tour players competing in the 2020 Tour Championship. The 2020 Tour Championship purse is $46 million because the results determine the payout of that money from the FedEx Cup bonus pool, which is $60 million.
You'll hear talk about how the winner of the FedEx Cup gets $15 million, and that's true. They do get $15 million. However, they don't get that $15 million paid to them right then and there. The winner of the Tour Championship gets $14 million in cash, with $1 million deferred into their PGA Tour pension account, which could grow into much more money than that considering how well it's managed.
The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship, and therefore the FedEx Cup, gets $5 million in total compensation, with $4 million in cash and $1 million deferred. It goes on like this, down the final Tour Championship leaderboard, all the way down to 30th place, who gets $190,000 in cash for the week and $205,000 in deferred compensation.
Again, getting to the Tour Championship is a tremendous financial boon for the players, but they don't get that money right away.
Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POS
|CASH
|DEFERRED
|1
|$14,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$15,000,000
|2
|$4,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$5,000,000
|3
|$3,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$4,000,000
|4
|$2,200,000
|$800,000
|$3,000,000
|5
|$1,900,000
|$600,000
|$2,500,000
|6
|$1,500,000
|$400,000
|$1,900,000
|7
|$900,000
|$400,000
|$1,300,000
|8
|$700,000
|$400,000
|$1,100,000
|9
|$550,000
|$400,000
|$950,000
|10
|$430,000
|$400,000
|$830,000
|11
|$350,000
|$400,000
|$750,000
|12
|$325,000
|$380,000
|$705,000
|13
|$300,000
|$360,000
|$660,000
|14
|$280,000
|$340,000
|$620,000
|15
|$270,000
|$325,000
|$595,000
|16
|$260,000
|$310,000
|$570,000
|17
|$255,000
|$295,000
|$550,000
|18
|$250,000
|$285,000
|$535,000
|19
|$245,000
|$275,000
|$520,000
|20
|$240,000
|$265,000
|$505,000
|21
|$235,000
|$255,000
|$490,000
|22
|$230,000
|$248,000
|$478,000
|23
|$225,000
|$241,000
|$466,000
|24
|$220,000
|$236,000
|$456,000
|25
|$215,000
|$230,000
|$445,000
|26
|$210,000
|$225,000
|$435,000
|27
|$205,000
|$220,000
|$425,000
|28
|$200,000
|$215,000
|$415,000
|29
|$195,000
|$210,000
|$405,000
|30
|$190,000
|$205,000
|$395,000