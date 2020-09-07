Here's how much money the Tour Championship players actually get right away
09/07/2020 at 10:15 am
There's a lot of money on the line for the 30 PGA Tour players competing in the 2020 Tour Championship. The 2020 Tour Championship purse is $46 million because the results determine the payout of that money from the FedEx Cup bonus pool, which is $60 million.

You'll hear talk about how the winner of the FedEx Cup gets $15 million, and that's true. They do get $15 million. However, they don't get that $15 million paid to them right then and there. The winner of the Tour Championship gets $14 million in cash, with $1 million deferred into their PGA Tour pension account, which could grow into much more money than that considering how well it's managed.

The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship, and therefore the FedEx Cup, gets $5 million in total compensation, with $4 million in cash and $1 million deferred. It goes on like this, down the final Tour Championship leaderboard, all the way down to 30th place, who gets $190,000 in cash for the week and $205,000 in deferred compensation.

Again, getting to the Tour Championship is a tremendous financial boon for the players, but they don't get that money right away.

Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POS CASH DEFERRED
1 $14,000,000 $1,000,000 $15,000,000
2 $4,000,000 $1,000,000 $5,000,000
3 $3,000,000 $1,000,000 $4,000,000
4 $2,200,000 $800,000 $3,000,000
5 $1,900,000 $600,000 $2,500,000
6 $1,500,000 $400,000 $1,900,000
7 $900,000 $400,000 $1,300,000
8 $700,000 $400,000 $1,100,000
9 $550,000 $400,000 $950,000
10 $430,000 $400,000 $830,000
11 $350,000 $400,000 $750,000
12 $325,000 $380,000 $705,000
13 $300,000 $360,000 $660,000
14 $280,000 $340,000 $620,000
15 $270,000 $325,000 $595,000
16 $260,000 $310,000 $570,000
17 $255,000 $295,000 $550,000
18 $250,000 $285,000 $535,000
19 $245,000 $275,000 $520,000
20 $240,000 $265,000 $505,000
21 $235,000 $255,000 $490,000
22 $230,000 $248,000 $478,000
23 $225,000 $241,000 $466,000
24 $220,000 $236,000 $456,000
25 $215,000 $230,000 $445,000
26 $210,000 $225,000 $435,000
27 $205,000 $220,000 $425,000
28 $200,000 $215,000 $415,000
29 $195,000 $210,000 $405,000
30 $190,000 $205,000 $395,000

