2020 Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
PGA Tour

09/07/2020 at 6:04 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who won his first FedEx Cup with a three-shot win at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Johnson won the handicap tournament after starting the week at No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings and beginning the event at 10 under par, and he played the tournament in 11 under par, closing with 68 on the final day to post a total of 21 under total.

Xander Schauffele, who played the best 72-hole tournament, finished tied for second place with Justin Thomas on 18-under total.

Johnson won the $15,000,000 winner's share of the $46,000,000 purse.

Tour Championship recap notes

Schauffele earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play portion of the championship, which is managed separately for ranking purposes.

A total of 30 players started and finished the tournament, which was the final event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs.

The PGA Tour starts their 2020-2021 season next week at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.

2020 Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Sort leaderboard by total with starting strokes or just 72-hole total

Click header to sort; details available on bigger screens

POS PLAYER TO PAR HCP 72H R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL MONEY
1 Dustin Johnson -21 -10 -11 67 70 64 68 269 $15,000,000
T2 Justin Thomas -18 -7 -11 66 71 66 66 269 $4,500,000
T2 Xander Schauffele -18 -3 -15 67 65 67 67 265 $4,500,000
4 Jon Rahm -17 -8 -9 65 74 66 66 271 $3,000,000
5 Scottie Scheffler -14 -2 -12 71 66 66 65 268 $2,500,000
6 Collin Morikawa -13 -5 -8 71 65 67 69 272 $1,900,000
7 Tyrrell Hatton -12 -2 -10 67 66 71 66 270 $1,300,000
T8 Patrick Reed -11 -3 -8 71 66 70 65 272 $960,000
T8 Rory McIlroy -11 -3 -8 64 71 70 67 272 $960,000
T8 Sebastian Munoz -11 -3 -8 71 65 70 66 272 $960,000
11 Sungjae Im -10 -4 -6 68 64 72 70 274 $750,000
T12 Harris English -9 -4 -5 70 69 69 67 275 $682,500
T12 Webb Simpson -9 -6 -4 70 71 68 68 277 $682,500
14 Mackenzie Hughes -8 E -8 70 69 66 67 272 $620,000
T15 Daniel Berger -7 -4 -3 69 71 64 73 277 $582,500
T15 Hideki Matsuyama -7 -4 -3 70 70 67 70 277 $582,500
17 Tony Finau -6 -2 -4 68 71 66 71 276 $550,000
T18 Abraham Ancer -5 -1 -4 64 71 69 72 276 $527,500
T18 Lanto Griffin -5 -2 -3 67 69 69 72 277 $527,500
T20 Brendon Todd -4 -3 -1 67 68 70 74 279 $497,500
T20 Viktor Hovland -4 E -4 69 69 68 70 276 $497,500
22 Bryson DeChambeau -3 -4 1 72 69 69 71 281 $478,000
23 Kevin Kisner -1 -1 E 72 68 69 71 280 $466,000
T24 Cameron Champ E E E 68 71 70 71 280 $445,333
T24 Cameron Smith E E E 68 68 73 71 280 $445,333
T24 Ryan Palmer E -1 1 72 72 70 67 281 $445,333
T27 Joaquin Niemann 1 -2 3 72 72 67 72 283 $420,000
T27 Kevin Na 1 -1 2 69 70 71 72 282 $420,000
29 Marc Leishman 2 -1 3 66 75 73 69 283 $405,000
30 Billy Horschel 4 E 4 70 73 71 70 284 $395,000

