Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, gives birth to the couple’s first child

Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll McIlroy, are officially parents.

McIlroy shared on social media on Sept. 3 that his wife successfully delivered the couple's first child, a daughter named Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, back on Monday, Aug. 31., the day after the BMW Championship in Chicago.

The delivery happened at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida.

Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm. She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IwFeGf8rod — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) September 3, 2020

McIlroy said last week in the second leg of the playoffs that he had been anticipating the birth of the couple's daughter the last few weeks, asking his caddie and friend Harry Diamond to carry McIlroy's personal phone in the event Poppy came early and he would need to pull out of a tournament to fly home immediately.

The four-time major winner also said he would want to be in person for the birth, and that he would avoid playing in the Tour Championship and eschew a potential $15 million payday for a second year running so that he could experience this great moment in his life.

McIlroy did not say -- nor should he have -- if he will make the trek to Atlanta for the Tour Championship, the finale of the FedEx Cup playoffs and the PGA Tour season. He's also scheduled to play in the US Open in two weeks and in an exhibition match at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri days after the second major of 2020 is played.