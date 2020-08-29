Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica is pregnant and expecting couple’s first child very soon

Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica (nee Stoll), are expecting their first child any day now.

On the Golf Channel third-round telecast of the 2020 BMW Championship, announcer Steve Sands revealed Erica is in the advanced stages of pregnancy, and the couple are looking forward to soon welcoming a daughter into the world.

Perhaps the PGA Tour's tournament in the Chicago area is the perfect time to make the announcement. After all, that's where the couple first met back in 2012.

McIlroy had woken up late for his Sunday singles match in the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club, and he needed help getting to the course in time to not be disqualified and lose his match against Keegan Bradley by missing their starting time. It was Erica Stoll, who was working for the PGA of America's on-site team at the time, who arranged a police escort for McIlroy to the course. McIlroy won his match, the Europeans completed an improbable, record-tying final-day comeback in the biennial competition, and ultimately a couple was born.

After several years of dating, McIlroy and Stoll got engaged in Paris in 2015. They were married in Ireland in 2017.