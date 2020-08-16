2020 Wyndham Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jim Herman, who became an unlikely three-time PGA Tour winner with a one-shot victory at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Herman closed with a final-round 63, completing a weekend of 124, to win on 21-under 259 by a shot over Billy Horschel. Horschel had a 10-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff but missed on the low side.

Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Doc Redman and 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim finished tied for third place on 18-under 262.

Herman won the $1,152,000 winner's share of the $6,400,000 purse.

Wyndham Championship recap notes

Herman earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now has three PGA Tour wins and has a two-year exemption added to his exemption.

A total of 77 players made the cut and finished the tournament, which was the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.

The PGA Tour starts their playoffs next week, with The Northern Trust kicking off the series at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

2020 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details