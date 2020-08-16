2020 Wyndham Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
The 2020 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jim Herman, who became an unlikely three-time PGA Tour winner with a one-shot victory at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Herman closed with a final-round 63, completing a weekend of 124, to win on 21-under 259 by a shot over Billy Horschel. Horschel had a 10-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff but missed on the low side.

Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Doc Redman and 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim finished tied for third place on 18-under 262.

Herman won the $1,152,000 winner's share of the $6,400,000 purse.

Wyndham Championship recap notes

Herman earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now has three PGA Tour wins and has a two-year exemption added to his exemption.

A total of 77 players made the cut and finished the tournament, which was the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.

The PGA Tour starts their playoffs next week, with The Northern Trust kicking off the series at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

2020 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jim Herman -21 66 69 61 63 259 $1,152,000
2 Billy Horschel -20 66 64 65 65 260 $697,600
T3 Kevin Kisner -18 69 64 65 64 262 $312,400
T3 Webb Simpson -18 66 66 65 65 262 $312,400
T3 Doc Redman -18 67 64 63 68 262 $312,400
T3 Si Woo Kim -18 65 65 62 70 262 $312,400
T7 Zach Johnson -17 70 67 61 65 263 $208,000
T7 Harold Varner III -17 62 69 67 65 263 $208,000
T9 Denny McCarthy -16 67 68 66 63 264 $168,000
T9 Patrick Reed -16 65 68 67 64 264 $168,000
T9 Russell Henley -16 68 68 63 65 264 $168,000
T9 Sungjae Im -16 69 64 66 65 264 $168,000
T13 Sam Burns -15 67 68 65 65 265 $129,600
T13 Tyler Duncan -15 68 64 66 67 265 $129,600
T15 Cameron Davis -14 71 65 65 65 266 $104,000
T15 Bud Cauley -14 66 68 67 65 266 $104,000
T15 Jason Kokrak -14 69 63 67 67 266 $104,000
T15 Mark Hubbard -14 67 65 64 70 266 $104,000
T15 Rob Oppenheim -14 66 66 62 72 266 $104,000
T20 Chris Baker -13 71 63 68 65 267 $78,400
T20 Dylan Frittelli -13 69 65 66 67 267 $78,400
T20 Peter Malnati -13 68 65 64 70 267 $78,400
T23 Shane Lowry -12 68 63 70 67 268 $64,320
T23 Harris English -12 64 67 68 69 268 $64,320
T25 Ryan Armour -11 73 64 65 67 269 $54,080
T25 Talor Gooch -11 65 65 68 71 269 $54,080
T27 Seamus Power -10 68 69 67 66 270 $46,720
T27 Brian Harman -10 65 71 67 67 270 $46,720
T27 Tom Hoge -10 62 68 72 68 270 $46,720
T27 Will Gordon -10 68 69 64 69 270 $46,720
T31 Ryan Brehm -9 64 69 72 66 271 $37,440
T31 Wesley Bryan -9 65 70 70 66 271 $37,440
T31 Adam Long -9 68 65 71 67 271 $37,440
T31 Paul Casey -9 67 66 69 69 271 $37,440
T31 Jason Dufner -9 69 65 67 70 271 $37,440
T31 Roger Sloan -9 62 70 68 71 271 $37,440
T37 Matt Jones -8 68 67 72 65 272 $29,120
T37 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 71 64 69 68 272 $29,120
T37 Vincent Whaley -8 71 66 66 69 272 $29,120
T37 Rafa Cabrera Bello -8 67 67 67 71 272 $29,120
T37 Kristoffer Ventura -8 69 68 63 72 272 $29,120
T42 Scott Stallings -7 70 66 70 67 273 $20,416
T42 Matthew NeSmith -7 69 67 70 67 273 $20,416
T42 Scott Brown -7 66 71 68 68 273 $20,416
T42 Matthias Schwab -7 67 69 68 69 273 $20,416
T42 Hank Lebioda -7 65 71 68 69 273 $20,416
T42 Andrew Landry -7 66 65 71 71 273 $20,416
T42 Brandt Snedeker -7 70 67 65 71 273 $20,416
T42 Joaquin Niemann -7 70 66 65 72 273 $20,416
T42 Bo Hoag -7 66 68 67 72 273 $20,416
T51 Davis Love III -6 69 67 71 67 274 $15,216
T51 Patton Kizzire -6 66 67 73 68 274 $15,216
T51 Tom Lewis -6 67 68 70 69 274 $15,216
T51 Brian Stuard -6 70 66 69 69 274 $15,216
T51 Chesson Hadley -6 65 69 70 70 274 $15,216
T51 Chris Kirk -6 66 69 68 71 274 $15,216
T51 Kramer Hickok -6 69 67 65 73 274 $15,216
T51 Adam Schenk -6 67 67 67 73 274 $15,216
T59 Ben Martin -5 71 66 70 68 275 $14,144
T59 Troy Merritt -5 67 69 71 68 275 $14,144
T59 Henrik Norlander -5 67 68 71 69 275 $14,144
T59 Matt Every -5 68 67 70 70 275 $14,144
T59 Josh Teater -5 67 70 67 71 275 $14,144
T59 Michael Gligic -5 67 69 67 72 275 $14,144
T59 Tommy Fleetwood -5 69 64 68 74 275 $14,144
T66 Sergio Garcia -4 67 70 72 67 276 $13,504
T66 Patrick Rodgers -4 70 66 67 73 276 $13,504
T66 Luke List -4 68 67 66 75 276 $13,504
T69 Scott Piercy -3 68 66 74 69 277 $13,120
T69 C.T. Pan -3 68 64 76 69 277 $13,120
T69 Brinson Paolini -3 71 66 66 74 277 $13,120
T72 Russell Knox -2 73 64 72 69 278 $12,800
T72 Jordan Spieth -2 70 67 70 71 278 $12,800
T74 Sebastián Muñoz 1 67 67 73 74 281 $12,480
T74 Peter Uihlein 1 71 65 70 75 281 $12,480
T74 Austin Cook 1 69 67 69 76 281 $12,480
77 Nate Lashley 6 66 69 77 74 286 $12,224

