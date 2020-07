You should be tracking your golf game with a performance-measurement platform. It'll make you a better player. Ryan Ballengee tells you why you should be using Shot Scope V3 to track your game. With a vastly improved GPS watch that's thinner and more accurate, Shot Scope syncs with sensors to easily track all of your shots and return incredible, insightful data.

