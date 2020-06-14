2020 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Berger, who won his first PGA Tour title in three years with a playoff victory at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

With a par 4 on the first playoff hole against Collin Morikawa, who missed a heartbreaking par putt, Berger won for the first time since taking the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Both players finished regulation on 15-uner 265, going to a playoff in the first PGA Tour event since a three-month layoff.

Berger won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Charles Schwab Challenge recap notes

Berger earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He jumps big time in the rankings after the long layoff.

A total of 67 players made the cut on 2-under 138, with every player finishing the tournament.

Four players finished tied for third, a shot out of the playoff, including Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Jason Kokrak.

The PGA Tour moves to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, next week for the RBC Heritage, which was rescheduled from April.

2020 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details