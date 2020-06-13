2020 The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village field: Players, rankings

The 2020 The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The King and Bear Golf Course at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla.
The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village field is headlined by the top names on the Korn Ferry Tour, as well several notable PGA Tour players, including Robert Allenby, James Hahn and Chris Kirk.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the second event on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.
The tournament is part of a combined 2020-2021 Korn Ferry Tour season, with the top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour points list at the end of the combined season earning PGA Tour cards.
This is a temporary event, created by the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour to create a two-week start to the season near the home of the PGA Tour in Ponte Vedra Beach.
We do not yet have the eight Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $600,000 purse, the minimum on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2020 The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village field
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Robert Allenby
- Dawson Armstrong
- Jamie Arnold
- Chris Baker
- Mark Baldwin
- Blayne Barber
- Paul Barjon
- Wade Binfield
- Mark Blakefield
- Ryan Blaum
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Zach Cabra
- Brian Campbell
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Alex Chiarella
- John Chin
- Brett Coletta
- Erik Compton
- Trevor Cone
- Joshua Creel
- Brandon Crick
- George Cunningham
- Mickey DeMorat
- Roberto Díaz
- Taylor Dickson
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Brett Drewitt
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Julián Etulain
- Patrick Fishburn
- Stephen Franken
- Tommy Gainey
- Joey Garber
- Robert Garrigus
- Fabián Gómez
- Andres Gonzales
- Brent Grant
- J.T. Griffin
- Luke Guthrie
- Scott Gutschewski
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Brandon Harkins
- J.J. Henry
- Grant Hirschman
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Justin Hueber
- Theo Humphrey
- Vince India
- Stephan Jaeger
- Richard S. Johnson
- Billy Kennerly
- Whee Kim
- Chris Kirk
- David Kocher
- Ben Kohles
- Yuwa Kosaihira
- Derek Lamely
- Scott Langley
- Hank Lebioda
- Steve LeBrun
- Nelson Ledesma
- Rodrigo Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Steve Lewton
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Kevin Lucas
- Curtis Luck
- Jack Maguire
- Ben Martin
- Mikel Martinson
- Dan McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Max McGreevy
- Daniel Miernicki
- Jason Millard
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Jordan Niebrugge
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- John Oda
- Rob Oppenheim
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- D.A. Points
- Andy Pope
- Seamus Power
- Chad Ramey
- Jonathan Randolph
- Tag Ridings
- Davis Riley
- Wes Roach
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- Kevin Roy
- Marcelo Rozo
- Ryan Ruffels
- Charlie Saxon
- Brady Schnell
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Shane Smith
- Austin Smotherman
- Jimmy Stanger
- Shawn Stefani
- Robert Streb
- Zack Sucher
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Curtis Thompson
- Nicholas Thompson
- Braden Thornberry
- D.J. Trahan
- Shad Tuten
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- John VanDerLaan
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Kristoffer Ventura
- T.J. Vogel
- Johnson Wagner
- Drew Weaver
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Will Wilcox
- Tim Wilkinson
- Jared Wolfe
- Dan Woltman
- Chase Wright
- Zach Wright
- Dylan Wu
- Greg Yates
- Zach Zaback
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang