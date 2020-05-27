REVIEW: Is the Sun Mountain ClubGlider the best golf travel bag?

The best luggage makes travel easier because it takes care of all the details. The Sun Mountain ClubGlider is one of those bags. With a pair of wheels that pop out to help you effortlessly glide your bag through airports, lobbies and anywhere, this is a great, high-quality golf travel bag. With golf coming back and golf travel starting to come back, this seemed like the perfect time to tell you about what's probably the best golf travel bag on the market.

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV!