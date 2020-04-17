REVIEW: Ben Hogan Golf's Equalizer Black wedges are versatile and easy to hit
04/17/2020 at 9:19 am

REVIEW: Ben Hogan Golf's Equalizer Black wedges are versatile and easy to hit

04/17/2020 at 9:19 am
Golf News Net


Every golfer has unique needs from the wedges, but every golfer can benefit from a set of fresh grooves. Ben Hogan Golf's Equalizer Black wedges offer a versatile V-Sole grind, with a great look and feel in a classic wedge shape. For average players and short-game wizards alike, these wedges can help you perform with more confidence around the greens and in the scoring zone.

Ryan Ballengee reviews the Equalizer Black wedges and shares what has been the highlights for him and his game.

