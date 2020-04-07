2020 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Masters field is nearly set with the announcement of the November 2020 dates for the postponed tournament.
The Masters field is headlined by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and the full world top 50 as of when it was frozen in March. There's a 96-player field, with the field frozen as though it would have looked were the tournament played in April.
Winners of PGA Tour events between when the season resumes and the November Masters will qualify for the 2021 tournament rather than the 2020 event. In other words, qualifying for the 2021 Masters is already underway.
We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
2020 Masters field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- John Augenstein
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Angel Cabrera
- Rafael Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Tyler Duncan
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Abel Gallegos
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Adam Hadwin
- Justin Harding
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Charles Howell III
- Sungjae Im
- Shugo Imahira
- Trevor Immelman
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Zach Johnson
- Dustin Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Bernhard Langer
- Nate Lashley
- Marc Leishman
- Yuxin Lin
- Shane Lowry
- Sandy Lyle
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Lukas Michel
- Phil Mickelson
- Larry Mize
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Andy Ogletree
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Louis Oosthuizen
- C.T. Pan
- Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- James Sugrue
- Nick Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
Top 50 players in 2020 Masters field
The Masters invites the top 50 in the world at two points: at the end of the previous calendar year (the final ranking of 2018) and the week prior to the Masters (after the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play). This ensures the top 50 in the world is in the field for the Masters, barring a withdrawal. However, with the field frozen and likely golf to be played before the November Masters, it's possible the current world top 50 in November will not all be in the field.