The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship purse is set for $10.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,820,000 -- less than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The WGC-Mexico Championship field is headed by host Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and 42 of the world top 50.

The 72-player field is smaller than the full-field PGA Tour event, as the WGC-Mexico Championship is has a limited field.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

This is the eighth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the first of two this year played in Mexico. The winner gets 550 FedEx Cup points and 70 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The event is played this year at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points, with World Golf Championships events offering a bonus on top of the normal 500 points to the winner.

The winner gets 70 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength. This is the strongest field of the year so far, along with The Genesis Invitational.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details