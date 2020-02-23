2020 WGC-Mexico Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2020 WGC-Mexico Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

02/23/2020 at 8:06 pm
The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship purse is set for $10.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,820,000 -- less than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The WGC-Mexico Championship field is headed by host Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and 42 of the world top 50.

The 72-player field is smaller than the full-field PGA Tour event, as the WGC-Mexico Championship is has a limited field.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

This is the eighth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the first of two this year played in Mexico. The winner gets 550 FedEx Cup points and 70 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The event is played this year at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points, with World Golf Championships events offering a bonus on top of the normal 500 points to the winner.

The winner gets 70 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength. This is the strongest field of the year so far, along with The Genesis Invitational.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Patrick Reed -18 69 63 67 67 266 $1,820,000
2 Bryson DeChambeau -17 68 63 71 65 267 $1,150,000
T3 Jon Rahm -15 72 69 61 67 269 $600,000
T3 Erik van Rooyen -15 70 62 67 70 269 $600,000
5 Rory McIlroy -14 65 69 68 68 270 $430,000
T6 Hideki Matsuyama -13 69 64 71 67 271 $320,667
T6 Tyrrell Hatton -13 69 68 66 68 271 $320,667
T6 Justin Thomas -13 67 66 65 73 271 $320,667
T9 Billy Horschel -12 68 71 68 65 272 $237,500
T9 Kevin Na -12 71 68 65 68 272 $237,500
11 Paul Casey -11 69 68 66 70 273 $205,000
T12 Abraham Ancer -9 70 70 67 68 275 $182,000
T12 Gary Woodland -9 70 69 65 71 275 $182,000
T14 Xander Schauffele -8 72 72 66 66 276 $160,000
T14 Sebastian Munoz -8 71 66 72 67 276 $160,000
T16 Rafael Cabrera Bello -7 71 71 67 68 277 $143,500
T16 Carlos Ortiz -7 75 68 66 68 277 $143,500
T18 Bubba Watson -6 67 72 71 68 278 $125,500
T18 Tommy Fleetwood -6 70 69 70 69 278 $125,500
T18 Kevin Kisner -6 73 69 67 69 278 $125,500
T18 Benjamin Hebert -6 73 70 65 70 278 $125,500
T22 Brandt Snedeker -5 76 69 70 64 279 $105,500
T22 Lee Westwood -5 69 70 70 70 279 $105,500
T22 Cameron Smith -5 73 73 69 64 279 $105,500
T22 Matt Kuchar -5 75 67 67 70 279 $105,500
T26 Adam Scott -4 74 68 68 70 280 $90,000
T26 Zander Lombard -4 73 68 69 70 280 $90,000
T26 Scottie Scheffler -4 73 70 67 70 280 $90,000
T29 Shane Lowry -3 72 69 71 69 281 $73,500
T29 Ryan Fox -3 72 68 73 68 281 $73,500
T29 Chez Reavie -3 71 73 67 70 281 $73,500
T29 Sung-jae Im -3 69 72 70 70 281 $73,500
T29 Lanto Griffin -3 72 69 70 70 281 $73,500
T29 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3 72 72 70 67 281 $73,500
T29 Justin Harding -3 71 71 67 72 281 $73,500
T29 Byeong-Hun An -3 75 69 72 65 281 $73,500
T37 Matthew Fitzpatrick -2 72 70 70 70 282 $56,200
T37 Shaun Norris -2 75 68 70 69 282 $56,200
T37 Brendon Todd -2 72 71 71 68 282 $56,200
T37 Bernd Wiesberger -2 70 76 68 68 282 $56,200
T37 Sergio Garcia -2 74 72 70 66 282 $56,200
T42 Marc Leishman -1 74 70 68 71 283 $49,500
T42 Branden Grace -1 71 71 71 70 283 $49,500
T42 Danny Willett -1 73 68 70 72 283 $49,500
T42 Robert MacIntyre -1 76 68 70 69 283 $49,500
T42 Matthias Schwab -1 71 68 74 70 283 $49,500
T42 Collin Morikawa -1 72 70 72 69 283 $49,500
T48 Dustin Johnson E 76 71 67 70 284 $45,500
T48 Zach Murray E 71 69 69 75 284 $45,500
50 Corey Conners 1 68 70 72 75 285 $44,000
T51 Louis Oosthuizen 2 68 71 76 71 286 $42,500
T51 Jason Kokrak 2 73 70 73 70 286 $42,500
T53 Francesco Molinari 3 72 74 71 70 287 $39,100
T53 Charles Howell III 3 75 74 68 70 287 $39,100
T53 Kurt Kitayama 3 76 70 72 69 287 $39,100
T53 Victor Perez 3 81 70 66 70 287 $39,100
T53 Jazz Janewattananond 3 73 73 73 68 287 $39,100
T58 Jordan Spieth 4 74 73 70 71 288 $36,500
T58 Lucas Herbert 4 75 70 74 69 288 $36,500
T58 Matt Wallace 4 74 77 71 66 288 $36,500
T61 Shugo Imahira 5 74 70 70 75 289 $35,000
T61 Lucas Glover 5 71 73 76 69 289 $35,000
T61 Webb Simpson 5 72 73 74 70 289 $35,000
64 Pablo Larrazabal 6 71 74 70 75 290 $34,000
65 Scott Hend 8 72 75 75 70 292 $33,750
66 Mike Lorenzo-Vera 10 76 73 72 73 294 $33,500
67 Jorge Campillo 11 77 74 69 75 295 $33,250
68 Ryo Ishikawa 12 80 72 73 71 296 $33,000
T69 Marcus Kinhult 13 75 74 75 73 297 $32,625
T69 Graeme McDowell 13 76 74 75 72 297 $32,625
71 Sung Kang 15 76 76 72 75 299 $32,250
72 Tae Hee Lee 19 80 73 74 76 303 $32,000

