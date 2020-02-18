2020 WGC-Mexico Championship betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.
The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds as he let an opportunity slip at Riviera last week.
Two-time WGC-Mexico Championship winner Dustin Johnson is at 9-to-1 this week, coming off a solid finish at a course he likes.
Justin Thomas is third on the list, coming in at 11-to-1 off a missed cut.
Webb Simpson and Hideki Matsuyama are both at 16-to-1 in this limited-field, no-cut event.
2020 WGC-Mexico Championship expert picks and bets
The WGC-Mexico Championship has become a must-play for guys who love the elevation and course design in Mexico City. For a half dozen of the world top 50, it's not a must-play because they don't like the course.
The ball will go about 10 percent extra this week compared to sea level, and that means some crazy-long drives and some fascinating angles over and around trees.
Win bets
Dustin Johnson: Not getting great odds, but it's hard to argue with his love for this course.
Bryson DeChambeau: Finished in the top five at Riviera, and that confused some people -- but not our model.
Collin Morikawa: Ballstrikers clearly thrive here better than raw putters, so Morikawa fits the mold.
Rafa Cabrera Bello: Taking a longer shot on Rafa may not seem appealing to some, but Euros love this course.
2020 WGC-Mexico Championship betting odds
- Rory McIlroy: +800
- Dustin Johnson: +900
- Justin Thomas: +1100
- Jon Rahm: +1200
- Webb Simpson: +1600
- Hideki Matsuyama: +1600
- Tommy Fleetwood: +1800
- Adam Scott: +2100
- Xander Schauffele: +2100
- Louis Oosthuizen: +2800
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2900
- Matt Kuchar: +3600
- Collin Morikawa: +3700
- Paul Casey: +3700
- Sergio Garcia: +3900
- Patrick Reed: +4000
- Marc Leishman: +4500
- Sung-Jae Im: +4800
- Abraham Ancer: +5000
- Gary Woodland: +5100
- Shane Lowry: +5200
- Bubba Watson: +5500
- Jordan Spieth: +5600
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +5700
- Byeong Hun An: +7100
- Brandt Snedeker: +7300
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +7400
- Tyrrell Hatton: +7500
- Victor Perez: +7600
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +8200
- Billy Horschel: +9600
- Cameron Smith: +9900
- Chez Reavie: +9900
- Erik Van Rooyen: +10000
- Kevin Kisner: +10200
- Branden Grace: +10200
- Kurt Kitayama: +10200
- Robert MacIntyre: +10200
- Graeme Mcdowell: +10600
- Bernd Wiesberger: +10800
- Charles Howell: +11100
- Kevin Na: +11400
- Lee Westwood: +11400
- Brendon Todd: +12000
- Lanto Griffin: +12000
- Matthias Schwab: +12500
- Jason Kokrak: +12700
- Corey Conners: +12900
- Francesco Molinari: +13600
- Carlos Ortiz: +13600
- Danny Willett: +14200
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera: +14200
- Matt Wallace: +15200
- Jazz Janewattananond: +15900
- Lucas Glover: +16600
- Lucas Herbert: +18100
- Sebastian Munoz: +19300
- Ryan Fox: +19700
- Marcus Kinhult: +22900
- Shaun Norris: +25500
- Benjamin Hebert: +27100
- Shugo Imahira: +27900
- Jorge Campillo: +27900
- Justin Harding: +27900