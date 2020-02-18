2020 Puerto Rico Open model and fantasy golf rankings
For years, I've made fantasy golf picks, power rankings and given betting tips about PGA Tour events.

I've looked at two main factors, current form and course history, and tried to bring those together to offer selections and my best guess as to who will contend in a given week.

However, for 2020, I wanted to become more sophisticated and develop a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. I've spent the first few weeks of the year parsing through Alpha-phase rubrics, and now I'm ready to move to the Beta phase, which includes showing the results off to GNN Plus members each week.

I'm going to continue working on this rubric, and I hope to have it where I want it for the Masters. Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.

How the rubric works

The reason I'm calling this a rubric is because I think a model implies a guess about how the tournament will play out. I don't think any model can do that. There are plenty of factors data can't quantify, including luck of the draw, playing partners, hole locations, weather and sheer random stuff.

That's why the rubric is rooted in things we can quantify more broadly without getting too into the weeds. I don't believe specific statistics matter for each course. Each player is different, and they achieve their best results slightly differently, as our Course Fit tool indicates. A player can perform well on most PGA Tour courses doing things their way, and their past performance on a course is best indicative of their fit, not where they rank in certain categories.

That said, the biggest chunk of my rubric relies on strokes gained, as well our derivative, Quality Strokes Gained, which weights a player's strokes gained against the depth of field they face. The rubric looks at this data over the longer term and medium term to derive a player's quality across the tour and across different fields.

Next, the rubric accounts for two factors I look at every week: current form in the last five PGA Tour events played and their average strokes gained on the host course in the last three years.

All told, the model is designed to point out quality players and boost those middling players who have good current form or good course history.

2020 Puerto Rico Open rankings

You'll see with the rubric that I've listed each player in the field (may just do top 50 moving forward), as well their current betting odds and DraftKings price.

We're looking for quality, of course, but also for some value.

Matt NeSmith is better in the model than I thought, for sure. Viktor Hovland is a decent look. Our model loves Chase Seiffert, and it did at The AmEx, too.

This is a big lottery, but Robby Shelton might be my favorite value this week.

POS PLAYER ODDS
1 NeSmith, Matthew 3000
2 Taylor, Ben 25000
3 McNealy, Maverick 2500
4 Hovland, Viktor 1000
5 Seiffert, Chase 8000
6 Lewis, Tom 2500
7 Percy, Cameron 8000
8 Ventura, Kristoffer 15000
9 Gómez, Fabián 2500
10 Ryder, Sam 6000
11 Sucher, Zack 20000
12 Aphibarnrat, Kiradech 5000
13 Gordon, Will 6000
14 Phillips, Chandler 20000
15 Wilkinson, Tim 8000
16 Schenk, Adam 4000
17 Vegas, Jhonattan 3000
18 Cappelen, Sebastian 8000
19 Rodgers, Patrick 2500
20 Shelton, Robby 10000
21 Hadley, Chesson 2500
22 Bramlett, Joseph 6000
23 Ernst, Derek 50000
24 Uihlein, Peter 5000
25 Wagner, Johnson 10000
26 Anderson, Mark 10000
27 Hearn, David 8000
28 Cejka, Alex 8000
29 Ghim, Doug 15000
30 Martin, Ben 5000
31 Noren, Alex 1600

