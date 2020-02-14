2020 Puerto Rico Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Puerto Rico Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Coco Beah Golf and Country Club on Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open field is headlined by Viktor Hovland, Lucas Bjerregaard, Tom Lewis and Alex Noren.
This is a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this being the only PGA Tour event of the year in Puerto Rico. It's the first opposite-field event of the year, too.
Martin Trainer is defending champion of this event.
We do yet know the four Monday qualifiers for this event. The PGA Tour has reduced the field size of the opposite-field events, but the open qualifiers remain.
The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, but none of the world top 50 are in the field.
2020 Puerto Rico Open field
- Robert Allenby
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Arjun Atwal
- Sangmoon Bae
- Chris Baker
- Ricky Barnes
- Alex Beach
- Charlie Beljan
- Justin Bertsch
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Zac Blair
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Jonathan Byrd
- Chad Campbell
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Roberto Castro
- Alex Cejka
- Daniel Chopra
- Austin Cook
- Chris Couch
- MJ Daffue
- Cameron Davis
- Brendon de Jonge
- Roberto Díaz
- Derek Ernst
- Julián Etulain
- Matt Every
- Edward Figueroa
- Carlos Franco
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Michael Gellerman
- Domenico Geminiani
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Parker Gillam
- Derek Gillespie
- Michael Gligic
- Emiliano Grillo
- Fabián Gómez
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Kramer Hickok
- Bo Hoag
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Freddie Jacobson
- Smylie Kaufman
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- David Lingmerth
- Ben Martin
- Tyler McCumber
- Parker McLachlin
- Jay McLuen
- Maverick McNealy
- George McNeill
- John Merrick
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Chris Nido
- Bryson Nimmer
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Rob Oppenheim
- Andrea Pavan
- Cameron Percy
- Chandler Phillips
- D.A. Points
- Jr. Potter
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Ted Purdy
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- John Rollins
- Andres Romero
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Saunders
- Adam Schenk
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Robby Shelton
- Hiram Silfa
- Roger Sloan
- Kyle Stanley
- Shawn Stefani
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Zack Sucher
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Peter Uihlein
- Bo Van Pelt
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Johnson Wagner
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Tim Wilkinson
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2020 Puerto Rico Open field
By rules, the PGA Tour prohibits players who qualify for World Golf Championships events from playing in opposite-field events. With top-50 players eligible for the WGC-Mexico Championship, the top 50 cannot play in this event.