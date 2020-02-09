2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open men's final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
02/09/2020 at 10:00 am
The 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open final men's leaderboard is headed by winner Min Woo Lee, who won his first European Tour title with a victory at 13th Beach Golf Club in Victoria, Australia.

Lee won by two shots over Ryan Fox on 19-under 269, earning full European Tour status with the victory. Lee joins his sister Minjee, who is a two-time champion of the Vic Open, as family winners of the tournament.

Marcus Fraser, Travis Smyth and Robin Sciot-Siegrist finished tied for third place on 14-under total.

Jake McLeod finished solo sixth, as Aussies and Kiwis dominated the day.

Lee won the €162,915.90 winner's share of the $1,100,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Vic Open recap notes

This is the one event on the LPGA and European Tour schedule during which men and women play on the same courses at the same time for equal prize money. This was the second year for the event.

A cut was made after 36 holes for both events: to the top 65 and ties in the men's event, per European Tour rules, and to the top 70 and ties for the LPGA, per their rules.

A cut was also made in both events after 54 holes to the top 35 and ties. The final rounds of the tournaments are played combined on the same course.

For the first time in event history, men and women were paired together in the final round.

2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Min Woo Lee -19 66 67 68 68 269 €162,915.90
2 Ryan Fox -17 67 71 69 64 271 €108,608.60
T3 Marcus Fraser -14 70 65 69 70 274 €50,374.87
T3 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -14 66 64 76 68 274 €50,374.87
T3 Travis Smyth -14 65 67 72 70 274 €50,374.87
6 Jake Mcleod -12 65 68 76 67 276 €34,677.52
T7 Darren Beck -11 69 70 69 69 277 €23,967.57
T7 Ashley Hall -11 67 68 71 71 277 €23,967.57
T7 Sam Horsfield -11 70 67 73 67 277 €23,967.57
T7 Jed Morgan (a) -11 66 67 74 70 277 €0
T7 Sami Valimaki -11 69 69 70 69 277 €23,967.57
T12 Nick Flanagan -10 67 67 74 70 278 €17,010.89
T12 Lucas Herbert -10 70 69 70 69 278 €17,010.89
T12 Niklas Lemke -10 70 67 72 69 278 €17,010.89
T15 Alejandro Cañizares -9 63 71 76 69 279 €13,947.99
T15 Daniel Hillier -9 68 70 72 69 279 €13,947.99
T15 Matthew Millar -9 72 66 68 73 279 €13,947.99
T15 Zach Murray -9 66 69 73 71 279 €13,947.99
T15 Anthony Quayle -9 75 64 67 73 279 €13,947.99
T20 Richard Green -8 70 69 70 71 280 €12,090.70
T20 Matthew Jordan -8 72 66 69 73 280 €12,090.70
T22 Cory Crawford -7 70 68 72 71 281 €10,331.17
T22 Ben Eccles -7 68 70 72 71 281 €10,331.17
T22 Jarryd Felton -7 67 67 74 73 281 €10,331.17
T22 Rikard Karlberg -7 69 68 70 74 281 €10,331.17
T22 Benjamin Poke -7 68 67 74 72 281 €10,331.17
T22 Jason Scrivener -7 68 71 69 73 281 €10,331.17
T22 Matthew Stieger -7 67 69 73 72 281 €10,331.17
T22 Hideto Tanihara -7 70 67 73 71 281 €10,331.17
T22 Blake Windred -7 69 69 71 72 281 €10,331.17
31 Blake Collyer -6 68 67 74 73 282 €8,864.89
32 Scott Arnold -5 68 68 72 75 283 €8,571.63
T33 Peter Fowler -4 69 70 71 74 284 €7,985.12
T33 Andrew Martin -4 66 69 73 76 284 €7,985.12
T33 David Smail -4 68 69 72 75 284 €7,985.12
T36 Lincoln Tighe -3 69 69 72 75 285 €7,398.60
T36 Josh Younger -3 68 69 73 75 285 €7,398.60
38 Geoff Ogilvy -1 67 67 76 77 287 €7,105.35
39 Jonathan Caldwell -5 67 67 77 -- 211 €6,421.09
CUT Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -5 68 71 72 -- 211 €6,421.09
CUT Matthew Griffin -5 65 68 78 -- 211 €6,421.09
CUT Steven Jeffress -5 67 72 72 -- 211 €6,421.09
CUT Brad Kennedy -5 66 72 73 -- 211 €6,421.09
CUT Luke Toomey -5 71 68 72 -- 211 €6,421.09
CUT Derek Ackerman -4 67 69 76 -- 212 €4,954.81
CUT Wil Besseling -4 67 69 76 -- 212 €4,954.81
CUT Ashley Chesters -4 69 67 76 -- 212 €4,954.81
CUT Sean Crocker -4 67 70 75 -- 212 €4,954.81
CUT Martin Dive -4 69 70 73 -- 212 €4,954.81
CUT Peter Lonard -4 69 69 74 -- 212 €4,954.81
CUT Gareth Paddison -4 67 71 74 -- 212 €4,954.81
CUT Cormac Sharvin -4 70 67 75 -- 212 €4,954.81
CUT Lars Van Meijel -4 68 67 77 -- 212 €4,954.81
CUT Dave Coupland -3 70 69 74 -- 213 €3,432.67
CUT Michael Hendry -3 67 69 77 -- 213 €3,432.67
CUT Hugo Leon -3 68 68 77 -- 213 €3,432.67
CUT Aaron Townsend -3 69 70 74 -- 213 €3,432.67
CUT Justin Warren -3 65 72 76 -- 213 €3,432.67
CUT Shae Wools Cobb -3 67 67 79 -- 213 €3,432.67
CUT Kevin Yuan -3 69 68 76 -- 213 €3,432.67
CUT Stephen Allan -2 70 65 79 -- 214 €2,755.39
CUT Aaron Cockerill -2 66 71 77 -- 214 €2,755.39
CUT Denzel Ieremia -2 70 68 76 -- 214 €2,755.39
CUT Brett Rankin -2 70 67 77 -- 214 €2,755.39
CUT Nick Cullen -1 68 71 76 -- 215 €2,462.13
CUT Daniel Fox -1 70 68 77 -- 215 €2,462.13
CUT Andre Lautee (a) -1 69 67 79 -- 215 €0
CUT Ryan Mccarthy E 68 71 77 -- 216 €2,150.54
CUT Peter Wilson 1 67 70 80 -- 217 €2,148.10
CUT Andrew Evans 2 66 71 81 -- 218 €2,143.52
CUT Chang Gi Lee 2 68 71 79 -- 218 €2,143.52
CUT Robbie Morrison 6 69 70 83 -- 222 €2,138.94

