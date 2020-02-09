2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open women’s final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open final women's leaderboard is headed by winner Hee Young Park, who won her first LPGA title in nearly 7 years with a playoff victory at 13th Beach Golf Club in Victoria, Australia.

Park finished 72 holes of regulation on 8-under 281, along with So Yeon Ryu and Hye-Jin Choi. Park prevailed with a par on the fourth playoff hole, with the whole weekend being played in difficult scoring conditions. Choi's drive on the fourth playoff hole wound up next to a pine cone, leading to a series of events that ended in a disaster.

All four playoff holes were played on the par-5 18th, with Ryu bowing out after the second hole when she failed to make a birdie.

Leona Maguire and Linnea Strom finished tied for fourth place, a shot out of the playoff.

Park won the $165,000 winner's share of the $1,100,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Vic Open recap notes

This is the one event on the LPGA and European Tour schedule during which men and women play on the same courses at the same time for equal prize money. This was the second year for the event.

A cut was made after 36 holes for both events: to the top 65 and ties in the men's event, per European Tour rules, and to the top 70 and ties for the LPGA, per their rules.

A cut was also made in both events after 54 holes to the top 35 and ties. The final rounds of the tournaments are played combined on the same course.

For the first time in event history, men and women were paired together in the final round.

2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open leaderboards and final results: European Tour (men)

2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

