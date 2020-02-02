2020 Saudi International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Saudi International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

02/02/2020 at 11:03 am
The 2020 Saudi International final leaderboard is headed by winner Graeme McDowell, who won in the second-year controversial European Tour event at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.

McDowell won the tournament by two shots, beating defending champion Dustin Johnson with a 72-hole total of 12-under 268. McDowell closed with an even-par 70 on a difficult scoring day to win the title.

Johnson's eagle on the final hole jumped him into solo second place, leapfrogging Phil Mickelson, Thomas Pieters and Gavin Green on 10-under total.

Five players, including Abraham Ancer and Sergio Garcia, finished tied for sixth place.

McDowell won the $583,330 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Saudi International recap notes

For McDowell, this is his first win since 2014, when he won the French Open for the second time in his career after a successful title defense.

With the win, McDowell should move back into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, setting him to make a return trip to the Masters in April.

A total of 76 players made the 36-hole cut on 1-over 141 or better.

The European Tour leaves the Arabian Peninsula after three weeks there, moving to Australia next week for the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

2020 Saudi International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Graeme McDowell -12 64 68 66 70 268 €529,337.57
2 Dustin Johnson -10 67 68 68 67 270 €352,885.66
T3 Gavin Green -9 64 67 70 70 271 €164,095.58
T3 Phil Mickelson -9 66 70 68 67 271 €164,095.58
T3 Thomas Pieters -9 70 67 69 65 271 €164,095.58
T6 Abraham Ancer -7 69 70 67 67 273 €84,101.63
T6 Thomas Detry -7 73 66 65 69 273 €84,101.63
T6 Victor Dubuisson -7 69 65 65 74 273 €84,101.63
T6 Ross Fisher -7 66 68 71 68 273 €84,101.63
T6 Sergio Garcia -7 69 68 70 66 273 €84,101.63
T11 Dean Burmester -6 71 68 68 67 274 €56,533.58
T11 Matthieu Pavon -6 68 71 67 68 274 €56,533.58
T13 Martin Kaymer -5 73 64 73 65 275 €47,799.46
T13 Pablo Larrazábal -5 69 68 74 64 275 €47,799.46
T13 Shane Lowry -5 69 67 70 69 275 €47,799.46
T13 Ashun Wu -5 71 66 68 70 275 €47,799.46
T17 Brooks Koepka -4 70 69 65 72 276 €40,335.75
T17 Ian Poulter -4 72 68 65 71 276 €40,335.75
T17 Jack Senior -4 71 69 71 65 276 €40,335.75
T17 Jhonattan Vegas -4 65 71 71 69 276 €40,335.75
T21 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3 68 73 67 69 277 €34,460.07
T21 Steven Brown -3 71 70 69 67 277 €34,460.07
T21 Stephen Gallacher -3 70 71 70 66 277 €34,460.07
T21 Haotong Li -3 70 71 70 66 277 €34,460.07
T21 Richard Mcevoy -3 69 68 71 69 277 €34,460.07
T21 Richie Ramsay -3 70 70 69 68 277 €34,460.07
T27 Adri Arnaus -2 65 74 67 72 278 €26,534.40
T27 Alexander Björk -2 68 69 71 70 278 €26,534.40
T27 Grant Forrest -2 73 66 66 73 278 €26,534.40
T27 Ryan Fox -2 66 75 69 68 278 €26,534.40
T27 Benjamin Hebert -2 71 69 67 71 278 €26,534.40
T27 Lucas Herbert -2 67 71 72 68 278 €26,534.40
T27 David Howell -2 68 69 71 70 278 €26,534.40
T27 Adrian Meronk -2 68 70 70 70 278 €26,534.40
T27 Renato Paratore -2 68 65 70 75 278 €26,534.40
T27 Aaron Rai -2 66 71 71 70 278 €26,534.40
T27 Andy Sullivan -2 66 71 73 68 278 €26,534.40
T38 Sean Crocker -1 68 68 72 71 279 €20,326.68
T38 Søren Kjeldsen -1 67 69 73 70 279 €20,326.68
T38 Alexander Levy -1 69 70 70 70 279 €20,326.68
T38 Adrian Otaegui -1 69 71 68 71 279 €20,326.68
T38 Victor Perez -1 65 65 73 76 279 €20,326.68
T38 Sebastian Soderberg -1 65 73 72 69 279 €20,326.68
T44 Sebastian Heisele E 70 69 71 70 280 €15,880.22
T44 Francesco Laporta E 67 68 72 73 280 €15,880.22
T44 Joost Luiten E 67 72 71 70 280 €15,880.22
T44 James Morrison E 69 68 73 70 280 €15,880.22
T44 Matthias Schwab E 69 72 66 73 280 €15,880.22
T44 Henrik Stenson E 65 70 70 75 280 €15,880.22
T44 Matt Wallace E 70 68 71 71 280 €15,880.22
T44 Jeff Winther E 69 68 72 71 280 €15,880.22
T52 Maverick Antcliff 1 70 69 72 70 281 €12,068.97
T52 Ernie Els 1 72 69 70 70 281 €12,068.97
T52 Nacho Elvira 1 72 66 72 71 281 €12,068.97
T52 Connor Syme 1 69 71 69 72 281 €12,068.97
T56 Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 69 70 73 70 282 €8,604.19
T56 Ashley Chesters 2 73 67 69 73 282 €8,604.19
T56 Nicolas Colsaerts 2 69 69 71 73 282 €8,604.19
T56 Lorenzo Gagli 2 73 66 72 71 282 €8,604.19
T56 Justin Harding 2 68 73 67 74 282 €8,604.19
T56 Jazz Janewattananond 2 68 66 76 72 282 €8,604.19
T56 Marcus Kinhult 2 67 68 78 69 282 €8,604.19
T56 Edoardo Molinari 2 71 69 72 70 282 €8,604.19
T56 Kalle Samooja 2 72 68 71 71 282 €8,604.19
T56 Jordan Smith 2 71 67 67 77 282 €8,604.19
T56 Fabrizio Zanotti 2 68 72 69 73 282 €8,604.19
T67 Gaganjeet Bhullar 3 74 67 71 71 283 €6,510.89
T67 Justin Walters 3 71 65 75 72 283 €6,510.89
69 Scott Jamieson 4 73 67 71 73 284 €6,034.48
T70 Nino Bertasio 5 72 69 72 72 285 €5,281.27
T70 Antoine Rozner 5 72 68 69 76 285 €5,281.27
T72 Masahiro Kawamura 6 73 68 71 74 286 €4,759.50
T72 Maximilian Kieffer 6 70 71 67 78 286 €4,759.50
T74 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 7 67 70 78 72 287 €4,753.50
T74 Haydn Porteous 7 72 67 73 75 287 €4,753.50
76 Julien Guerrier 9 75 65 79 70 289 €4,749.00

