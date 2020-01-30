The 2020 Saudi International purse is set for $3,500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $583,330 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Saudi International field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Patrick Reed.

The Saudi International is the third event in the Desert Swing, with the European Tour set to return to the United Arab Emirates at the end of the season to conclude the Race to Dubai. This is the second year for this controversial event.

There are a total of 4,250 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

This is the seventh tournament of the 2019-2020 European Tour season. There were supposed to be two events the first week, with the Hong Kong Open played in Hong Kong and co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour. It was postponed due to the violent response to protests against the Chinese government.

The event is played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in the King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.

2020 Saudi International purse, winner's share, prize money payout