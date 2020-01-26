The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open purse is set for $7.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,350,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and more.
The 156-player field makes up the second full-field event of the year, with a two-course rotation hosting half of the field for each of the first two days. After a 36-hole cut, the third round and final round are played at the host course, Torrey Pines South.
This is the fourth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the second in a row played in California. The winner gets 500 FedEx Cup points and Official World Golf Ranking points.
This week's winner gets an invitation into the Masters, next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.
The event is played this year at a two-course rotation, hosted at Torry Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif.
2020 Farmers Insurance Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Marc Leishman
|-15
|68
|72
|$68
|65
|273
|$1,350,000
|2
|Jon Rahm
|-14
|68
|71
|$65
|70
|274
|$817,500
|T3
|Brandt Snedeker
|-12
|69
|67
|$72
|68
|276
|$442,500
|T3
|Rory McIlroy
|-12
|67
|73
|$67
|69
|276
|$442,500
|5
|Tom Hoge
|-11
|71
|71
|$67
|68
|277
|$307,500
|T6
|Bubba Watson
|-10
|67
|73
|$69
|69
|278
|$253,125
|T6
|Patrick Reed
|-10
|69
|69
|$70
|70
|278
|$253,125
|T6
|Tony Finau
|-10
|70
|70
|$68
|70
|278
|$253,125
|T9
|Max Homa
|-9
|73
|68
|$71
|67
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Beau Hossler
|-9
|72
|66
|$73
|68
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Patrick Rodgers
|-9
|70
|69
|$72
|68
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Charley Hoffman
|-9
|69
|74
|$71
|65
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Tiger Woods
|-9
|69
|71
|$69
|70
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Harry Higgs
|-9
|70
|68
|$69
|72
|279
|$181,875
|15
|Maverick McNealy
|-8
|71
|71
|$69
|69
|280
|$136,875
|T16
|Jason Day
|-7
|73
|67
|$72
|69
|281
|$114,375
|T16
|Keegan Bradley
|-7
|66
|72
|$73
|70
|281
|$114,375
|T16
|J.B. Holmes
|-7
|68
|69
|$71
|73
|281
|$114,375
|T16
|Sung Kang
|-7
|69
|71
|$67
|74
|281
|$114,375
|T16
|Cameron Champ
|-7
|71
|68
|$68
|74
|281
|$114,375
|T21
|Russell Knox
|-6
|69
|74
|$69
|70
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Matthew Wolff
|-6
|76
|66
|$71
|69
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Will Gordon
|-6
|75
|68
|$69
|70
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Collin Morikawa
|-6
|70
|69
|$74
|69
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Jason Kokrak
|-6
|69
|74
|$69
|70
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Zac Blair
|-6
|72
|66
|$72
|72
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Sebastian Cappelen
|-6
|66
|71
|$71
|74
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Tyler McCumber
|-6
|72
|68
|$68
|74
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Ryan Palmer
|-6
|72
|62
|$71
|--
|205
|$69,042
|T30
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-5
|69
|68
|$75
|71
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|Matthew NeSmith
|-5
|67
|70
|$76
|70
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|J.J. Spaun
|-5
|73
|67
|$74
|69
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|Kevin Tway
|-5
|67
|74
|$74
|68
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|Jimmy Walker
|-5
|71
|70
|$70
|72
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|Mark D. Anderson
|-5
|74
|66
|$69
|74
|283
|$45,938
|T36
|Jason Dufner
|-4
|70
|71
|$72
|71
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Zack Sucher
|-4
|70
|73
|$69
|72
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Robby Shelton
|-4
|71
|72
|$70
|71
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Sung-jae Im
|-4
|67
|73
|71
|73
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Cameron Percy
|-4
|68
|73
|74
|69
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Cameron Davis
|-4
|76
|65
|69
|74
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Talor Gooch
|-4
|71
|72
|72
|69
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Jamie Lovemark
|-4
|73
|68
|69
|74
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Luke List
|-4
|73
|70
|72
|69
|284
|$32,667
|T45
|Joseph Bramlett
|-3
|71
|70
|71
|73
|285
|$22,950
|T45
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-3
|73
|67
|74
|71
|285
|$22,950
|T45
|Kevin Streelman
|-3
|72
|71
|68
|74
|285
|$22,950
|T45
|John Huh
|-3
|70
|73
|71
|71
|285
|$22,950
|T49
|Lucas Glover
|-2
|73
|67
|73
|73
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Cameron Tringale
|-2
|68
|75
|69
|74
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Scott Stallings
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|72
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Joaquin Niemann
|-2
|71
|70
|70
|75
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Ryan Brehm
|-2
|70
|72
|74
|70
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Sam Burns
|-2
|74
|69
|73
|70
|286
|$18,700
|T55
|Jordan Spieth
|-1
|70
|70
|73
|74
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Pat Perez
|-1
|69
|74
|70
|74
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Joel Dahmen
|-1
|67
|73
|72
|75
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Martin Laird
|-1
|71
|71
|72
|73
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Stewart Cink
|-1
|68
|71
|75
|73
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Ben Taylor
|-1
|71
|69
|71
|76
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Brandon Wu
|-1
|68
|72
|71
|76
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Xin-Jun Zhang
|-1
|67
|76
|72
|72
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Grayson Murray
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|72
|287
|$17,025
|T64
|Aaron Baddeley
|E
|71
|72
|69
|76
|288
|$16,050
|T64
|Denny McCarthy
|E
|70
|71
|73
|74
|288
|$16,050
|T64
|Cameron Smith
|E
|70
|71
|74
|73
|288
|$16,050
|T64
|Doc Redman
|E
|70
|73
|74
|71
|288
|$16,050
|T68
|Byeong-Hun An
|1
|67
|74
|77
|71
|289
|$15,600
|T68
|Billy Horschel
|1
|68
|72
|80
|69
|289
|$15,600
|70
|Rhein Gibson
|2
|69
|73
|72
|76
|290
|$15,375
|T71
|Harris English
|3
|72
|70
|74
|75
|291
|$15,150
|T71
|Chase Seiffert
|3
|71
|71
|78
|71
|291
|$15,150
|T73
|Chris Baker
|4
|72
|68
|74
|78
|292
|$14,625
|T73
|Bill Haas
|4
|72
|70
|73
|77
|292
|$14,625
|T73
|Matt Jones
|4
|75
|68
|73
|76
|292
|$14,625
|T73
|Richy Werenski
|4
|72
|68
|78
|74
|292
|$14,625
|T73
|Dylan Frittelli
|4
|76
|66
|77
|73
|292
|$14,625
|78
|Trey Mullinax
|8
|77
|66
|75
|78
|296
|$14,175
|79
|Dominic Bozzelli
|9
|68
|73
|78
|78
|297
|$14,025