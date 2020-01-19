2020 SMBC Singapore Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 SMBC Singapore Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Kuchar, who took home a three-shot win over Justin Rose at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.
Kuchar finished the 72-hole event on 18-under 266, which included a final-round 70 in difficult scoring conditions. However, his third-round 62 made it difficult for Rose to catch him in the final round.
Jazz Janewattananond finished alone in third place, a shot behind Rose, marking another top-five finish to start the Asian Tour season.
Kuchar won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
SMBC Singapore Open recap notes
Kuchar and Rose were among top players in the field who were paid an appearance fee to compete on the Asian Tour.
This is the second event of the season, following up the rescheduled Hong Kong Open, which wasn't co-sanctioned like normal with the European Tour.
There were four places into The Open available through the Open Qualifying Series, meaning Joohyung Kim, Richard T. Lee, Poom Saksansin and Ryosuke Kinoshita earned spots.
American John Catlin continues to play well on the Asian Tour circuit, finishing T-16.
Sentosa Golf Club has been home to LPGA events as well, namely the HSBC Women's World Championship.
2020 SMBC Singapore Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Matt Kuchar
|-18
|66
|68
|62
|70
|266
|$180,000
|2
|Justin Rose
|-15
|68
|66
|68
|67
|269
|$110,000
|3
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-14
|67
|65
|67
|71
|270
|$63,000
|4
|Joohyung Kim
|-13
|67
|66
|67
|71
|271
|$50,000
|5
|Richard T. Lee
|-12
|66
|69
|65
|72
|272
|$41,000
|T6
|Poom Saksansin
|-11
|69
|69
|70
|65
|273
|$30,900
|T6
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|-11
|70
|69
|67
|67
|273
|$30,900
|T8
|Danny Masrin
|-9
|69
|72
|66
|68
|275
|$21,667
|T8
|Rashid Khan
|-9
|70
|66
|69
|70
|275
|$21,667
|T8
|Miguel Tabuena
|-9
|68
|65
|66
|76
|275
|$21,667
|T11
|Travis Smyth
|-8
|69
|68
|71
|68
|276
|$16,283
|T11
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|-8
|69
|67
|71
|69
|276
|$16,283
|T11
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-8
|66
|73
|68
|69
|276
|$16,283
|T14
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-7
|66
|70
|73
|68
|277
|$14,150
|T14
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|-7
|65
|75
|68
|69
|277
|$14,150
|T16
|Yuta Ikeda
|-6
|69
|71
|69
|69
|278
|$12,950
|T16
|John Catlin
|-6
|70
|69
|69
|70
|278
|$12,950
|T18
|Minchel Choi
|-5
|68
|74
|68
|69
|279
|$11,250
|T18
|Yuki Inamori
|-5
|69
|68
|72
|70
|279
|$11,250
|T18
|Daijiro Izumida
|-5
|71
|71
|67
|70
|279
|$11,250
|T18
|Danthai Boonma
|-5
|69
|69
|69
|72
|279
|$11,250
|T18
|Mikumu Horikawa
|-5
|70
|70
|67
|72
|279
|$11,250
|23
|Henrik Stenson
|-4
|68
|72
|74
|66
|280
|$10,300
|T24
|Mikiya Akutsu
|-3
|71
|69
|72
|69
|281
|$9,400
|T24
|Kazuki Higa
|-3
|73
|69
|68
|71
|281
|$9,400
|T24
|Johannes Veerman
|-3
|70
|71
|69
|71
|281
|$9,400
|T24
|Ryo Ishikawa
|-3
|69
|73
|72
|67
|281
|$9,400
|T24
|Angelo Que
|-3
|70
|67
|77
|67
|281
|$9,400
|T29
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|-2
|72
|70
|69
|71
|282
|$8,267
|T29
|Tatsuya Kodai
|-2
|71
|71
|69
|71
|282
|$8,267
|T29
|Inhoi Hur
|-2
|67
|72
|67
|76
|282
|$8,267
|T32
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|-1
|72
|71
|69
|71
|283
|$7,400
|T32
|Liang Wenchong
|-1
|70
|72
|71
|70
|283
|$7,400
|T32
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|-1
|72
|68
|70
|73
|283
|$7,400
|T32
|Dongkyu Jang
|-1
|70
|69
|70
|74
|283
|$7,400
|T32
|Jack Harrison
|-1
|71
|71
|67
|74
|283
|$7,400
|T37
|Rahil Gangjee
|E
|71
|70
|72
|71
|284
|$6,500
|T37
|Sihwan Kim
|E
|69
|70
|71
|74
|284
|$6,500
|T37
|Keith Horne
|E
|71
|72
|71
|70
|284
|$6,500
|T37
|Taihei Sato
|E
|73
|70
|72
|69
|284
|$6,500
|T41
|Scott Vincent
|1
|70
|69
|72
|74
|285
|$5,670
|T41
|Matthew Griffin
|1
|72
|68
|73
|72
|285
|$5,670
|T41
|Kodai Ichihara
|1
|69
|73
|71
|72
|285
|$5,670
|T41
|Berry Henson
|1
|72
|71
|70
|72
|285
|$5,670
|T41
|James Leow (a)
|1
|70
|73
|66
|76
|285
|$0
|T41
|Andrew Dodt
|1
|69
|69
|71
|76
|285
|$5,670
|47
|Ben Leong
|2
|72
|71
|69
|74
|286
|$5,300
|T48
|Malcolm Kokocinski
|3
|70
|72
|72
|73
|287
|$4,800
|T48
|Jarin Todd
|3
|71
|72
|71
|73
|287
|$4,800
|T48
|Khalin Joshi
|3
|70
|73
|72
|72
|287
|$4,800
|T48
|Justin De Los Santos
|3
|69
|72
|75
|71
|287
|$4,800
|T52
|Ryuko Tokimatsu
|4
|71
|72
|68
|77
|288
|$3,843
|T52
|Yuta Kinoshita
|4
|70
|73
|70
|75
|288
|$3,843
|T52
|Todd Baek
|4
|69
|71
|74
|74
|288
|$3,843
|T52
|Hung Chien-yao
|4
|70
|73
|71
|74
|288
|$3,843
|T52
|Yikeun Chang
|4
|74
|67
|74
|73
|288
|$3,843
|T52
|Taehee Lee
|4
|72
|69
|75
|72
|288
|$3,843
|T52
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|4
|71
|72
|74
|71
|288
|$3,843
|T59
|Paul Peterson
|5
|71
|72
|70
|76
|289
|$3,250
|T59
|Miguel Carballo
|5
|71
|70
|73
|75
|289
|$3,250
|T59
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|5
|73
|68
|74
|74
|289
|$3,250
|T59
|Nicholas Fung
|5
|71
|72
|72
|74
|289
|$3,250
|63
|Shiv Kapur
|6
|72
|71
|74
|73
|290
|$3,000
|64
|Koh Deng Shan
|8
|71
|72
|73
|76
|292
|$2,900
|T65
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|9
|71
|71
|72
|79
|293
|$2,750
|T65
|David Micheluzzi
|9
|70
|71
|75
|77
|293
|$2,750
|T65
|Wee Jin Low (a)
|9
|70
|73
|75
|75
|293
|$0
|68
|Yosuke Asaji
|11
|70
|71
|73
|81
|295
|$2,600