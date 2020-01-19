2020 SMBC Singapore Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 SMBC Singapore Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Kuchar, who took home a three-shot win over Justin Rose at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Kuchar finished the 72-hole event on 18-under 266, which included a final-round 70 in difficult scoring conditions. However, his third-round 62 made it difficult for Rose to catch him in the final round.

Jazz Janewattananond finished alone in third place, a shot behind Rose, marking another top-five finish to start the Asian Tour season.

Kuchar won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

SMBC Singapore Open recap notes

Kuchar and Rose were among top players in the field who were paid an appearance fee to compete on the Asian Tour.

This is the second event of the season, following up the rescheduled Hong Kong Open, which wasn't co-sanctioned like normal with the European Tour.

There were four places into The Open available through the Open Qualifying Series, meaning Joohyung Kim, Richard T. Lee, Poom Saksansin and Ryosuke Kinoshita earned spots.

American John Catlin continues to play well on the Asian Tour circuit, finishing T-16.

Sentosa Golf Club has been home to LPGA events as well, namely the HSBC Women's World Championship.

2020 SMBC Singapore Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

