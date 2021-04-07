How to Bet $1, Win $100 at DraftKings Sportsbook With No-Brainer Masters Offer

If you’re looking to bet on this year’s Masters with the absolute best odds before the tournament gets underway on Thursday, then betting with DraftKings Sportsbook is the way to do it.

DraftKings Sportsbook has 100-1 odds on the 2021 Masters with an excellent new player promo offer. New users can sign up, make a first deposit and wager on any of the field’s golfers to finish in the Top 10 with a bet $1, win $100 deal.

This offer, which is available in legal online sports betting states such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, Michigan, Tennessee, Colorado and more, presents a low-risk, high-reward payout with extraordinarily advantageous odds.

Click here to get any golfer to finish in the Top 10 at Augusta at 100-1 odds with DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook Masters Promo: Bet $1, Win $100

Dustin Johnson will look to become the first golfer in nearly 20 years to win consecutive Masters. The world’s No. 1 ranked golfer proved roughly five months ago that he is capable of winning at Augusta, and it’s little wonder why he’s considered the favorite entering the tournament at top betting apps like DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, bettors like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau each enter with outstanding odds and are drawing significant betting interest. That’s understandable given McIlroy’s outstanding career performance at Augusta, Spieth’s recent resurgence, and DeChambeau’s standing as one of the game’s most talented players.

Take a look some of the golfers to finish in the Top 10 at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Dustin Johnson (+100)

Bryson DeChambeau (+125)

Jordan Spieth (+125)

Justin Thomas (+125)

Jon Rahm (+125)

Rory McIlroy (+175)

Normally, a $1 wager on Johnson would return just a $1 profit, but with this offer, a $1 wager would pay out $100 if he finishes in the Top 10. Meanwhile, another way to look at this offer is that it would typically require a $100 wager to win $100 on Johnson to finish in the Top 10. Bettors need to risk just $1 to return the same potential payout.

How to Get the DraftKings Sportsbook 100-1 Odds Masters Promo

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook is easy and takes just a moment. To get the process rolling, click here.

Make a first deposit of at least $5 to activate these special odds. DraftKings offers a variety of convenient funding methods like online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card and more.

Following deposit, bettors will get a single-use +10000 odds boost to apply to any golfer. The boost must be selected in the bet slip prior to locking in the wager.

Bettors must jump in prior to the start of the tournament on Thursday.

This offer comes with a $1 max bet and is available to players in a variety of states where online sports betting is legal. Such states include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, Tennessee and Colorado among several others.

