Bet $5, Win $100 with FanDuel Sportsbook Masters Promo on Top Golfers to Make Cut

FanDuel Sportsbook is ready for one of the best weekends in sports when the 2021 Masters gets underway on Thursday morning with an awesome new player promo.

New players who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the first tee at the Masters will be able to score 20-1 odds on top golfers like Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth to make the cut at Augusta.

There are a variety of reasons that this FanDuel bonus is so strong. Not only are these three golfers among the sport’s best, but each has legitimate reasons to believe they can win the tournament, let alone finish in the Top 10. More on this in a bit.

Why FanDuel Sportsbook’s 20-1 Odds on Masters Cut Is So Good

As noted above, each of these three golfers has to feel good entering Augusta.

Although there hasn’t been a back-to-back Masters winner since 2001-2002, Dustin Johnson (the world’s No. 1) player showed less than five months ago that he is more than capable of handling this course and the competition.

As for Spieth, he ended a prolonged winless drought last weekend at the Valero Texas Open. His iron game has been particularly efficient in recent weeks, and he also has to feel good about his ability to handle Augusta National. While he struggled back in November, he has several Top 5 finishes throughout his career.

Finally, McIlroy comes in among a handful of golfers with the best odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and boasts three Top 5 finishes over the last four years.

How to Get The Masters Promo at FanDuel Sportsbook

Getting started with FanDuel Sportsbook to get 20-1 Masters odds is a simple process. Here’s how to do it.

Make a first deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this offer. FanDuel offers a variety of safe and convenient funding methods (online checking, PayPal, debit card and credit card).

Open the app and the 20-1 Masters odds will be the featured offer. Simply place a $5 wager on Johnson, Spieth, or McIlroy to make the cut. If the bet hits, FanDuel will issue a $100 payout.

This offer is available to players located in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, New Jersey, West Virginia, Indiana and more.

Huge Value on the Masters With This Bonus

While contextually speaking all three of these golfers have an outstanding chance to win this tournament, the simple pure betting value makes this a can’t-miss deal from FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out their current odds to make the cut:

Dustin Johnson: -1100

Jordan Spieth: -1000

Rory McIlroy: -700

In order to get a better idea of the value in play, consider that Johnson to make the cut would require an $1,100 wager to win $100. With this special, bettors can instead wager just $5 to return to same potential payout. Similarly, 20-1 odds on Spieth would save $995 of risk and McIlroy would save $695 in risk.

