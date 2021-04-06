Masters Odds 2021: Johnson, DeChambeau, Spieth Favorites To Win

After a tournament like no other last year, the 2021 Masters returns to its normal place on the April calendar at Augusta National. In the 85th edition of golf’s most prestigious tournament, defending champion and betting favorite Dustin Johnson will look to earn his second green jacket in just five months, while popular pick Bryson DeChambeau will look to rebound from a disappointing performance last fall and secure his second major championship. Will one of the top favorites close out Sunday with a win, or will another of the field’s golfers emerge with a victory?

The 2021 Masters betting odds is led by favorite Dustin Johnson (+950). Golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau (+1150), Jordan Spieth (+1150) and Jon Rahm (+1250) are among the others golfers with the best odds.

Below, we will take a closer look at where some of golf’s top names stack up in terms of the betting odds and make some Masters picks and predictions.

2021 Masters Betting Odds

Here is a look at the Top 20 favorites of the 2021 Masters betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds are current as of April 6, 2021.

Golfer Odds to win Masters Dustin Johnson +950 Bryson DeChambeau +1150 Jordan Spieth +1150 Jon Rahm +1250 Justin Thomas +1250 Rory McIlroy +1900 Patrick Cantlay +2050 Xander Schauffele +2600 Brooks Koepka +2800 Collin Morikawa +3150 Daniel Berger +3500 Patrick Reed +3500 Paul Casey +3500 Webb Simpson +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Viktor Hovland +3500 Cameron Smith +3500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 Sungjae Im +4150 Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Johnson, DeChambeau Enter at Top of Masters Odds

It’s not hard to see why Dustin Johnson enters this year’s Masters as the betting favorite. When he tees off on Thursday, only 144 days will have passed since we won the 2020 Masters. He enters this year’s tournament atop the Official World Golf Rankings and figures to be very much in the mix come this weekend.

Johnson is listed alone atop the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, checking at +950 to win the tournament and +100 for a Top 10 finish. Comparatively, FanDuel Sportsbook prices both Johnson and last year’s favorite Bryson DeChambeau at +950.

Notably, at +800, DeChambeau entered the 2020 Masters as an extremely popular pick, but he went on to falter en route to a disappointing 34th-place finish.

Jordan Spieth’s Odds Rapidly Improving

The hot name coming into the 2021 Masters is Jordan Spieth who has seen his odds dramatically improve in recent weeks. Spieth, who won the 2015 Masters, finally broke a near four-year winless drought with a victory at the Valero Texas Open.

The 27-year-old has consistently played much better golf in 2021 and his rapidly shifting Masters odds reflect such improvement.

FanDuel offered Spieth at +5000 to win this tournament back in January and those odds improved all the way to +1300 during the final round at the Valero Texas Open.

Now, with Spieth leading all golfers in terms of bets and handle at many sportsbooks, he’s listed at +1150 with DraftKings and +1100 at FanDuel.

Masters Betting Splits

Here is the current early-week Masters betting splits data as April 6, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

The early-week action is coming in on Jordan Spieth, who is the top liability at FanDuel, but here is a closer look at the most popular picks:

Jordan Spieth (10% of all bets/14% of money)

Justin Thomas (6% of all bets/8.5% of money)

Dustin Johnson (4.5% of all bets/6.8% of money)

Bryson DeChambeau (4.2% of all bets/4.9% of money)

Colin Morikawa (4% of all bets/4% of money)

Tony Finau (3.5% of all bets/3.5% of money)

It’s fair to expect as the week wears on that a greater percentage of bets and money will come in on the defending champion Johnson.

Previous Masters Winners

As you look at the previous Masters winners over the past decade, one thing jumps out — there has been no back-to-back winners. In fact, Tiger Woods was the last golfer to win back-to-back Masters. He accomplished the feat back in 2001-2002.

This is a trend to keep in mind if you plan to back Johnson in this year’s tournament.

Year Masters Winner 2020 Dustin Johnson 2019 Tiger Woods 2018 Patrick Reed 2017 Sergio Garcia 2016 Danny Willett 2015 Jordan Spieth 2014 Bubba Watson 2013 Adam Scott 2012 Bubba Watson 2011 Charl Schwartzel 2010 Phil Mickelson

2021 Masters Pick To Win

Normally, I’m reluctant to go with the betting public, but in this spot, I really like Spieth. There are two things to really like about him ahead of this tournament. First, his track record at Augusta cannot be ignored.

2014: T-2nd

2015: 1st

2016: T-2nd

2017: T-11th

2018: 3rd

2019: T21

2020: T46

His performance last November was the outlier of this data set and he has proven throughout the years that he has a great feel for how to navigate the various challenges of this course. Pair the stellar track record with his renewed confidence and recently outstanding iron play, and, well, a path to a second-career green jacket isn’t difficult to see.