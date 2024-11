Black Friday early deals: The best golf deals and sales available online

It's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring for the best golf deals and holiday sales for 2024, even ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In 2024, Black Friday deals have been made available early, with retailers expecting a weaker holiday shopping season.

We here at Golf News Net want to help you find those deals and sales, so we're linking to the best deals we can find. We'll keep updating throughout the weekend and the holiday season with updated deals. This list includes several exclusive promo codes just for GNN readers.

We present our daily deals here and in our newsletter, as well as on our X account, @gnngolfdeals.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7 FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

We may make a commission if you purchase through our links, but that's not always the case, and we pick all the deals ourselves unless otherwise specified.

Early Black November deals

Increasingly, retailers are sharing deals weeks ahead of Black Friday, turning the month into Black November. We have great deals from so many brands that it's practically become Black November instead of just one day or one week in November.

Save 35% sitewide with Swannies: Swannies is a phenomenal brand that makes incredible apparel, including perfect hoodies, the best hats and T-shirts, as well as stylish, comfortable polos that fit anywhere. You can save 35% sitewide at Swannies through for a limited time, with promo code BLACKFRIDAY35.

Save 20% sitewide with Rhoback: Rhoback is one of our favorite clothing brands, as their polos, hoodies and quarter-zips are a performance staple. They've expanded into vests, fleece jackets, pants, gymware and more. You can save 20% sitewide at Rhoback through for a limited time, no promo code needed.

Save 30% sitewide with Stitch Golf: Stitch is one of our favorite brands, selling premium golf bags, time-saving duffels and travel bags, comfortable golf apparel and fashionable headcovers. You can save up to 30% at Stitch through November 2024, with promo code MERRY.

Save up to $50 on Shot Scope GPS watches, lasers and performance-tracking hardware: Shot Scope has an incredible golf performance-tracking platform, and they also make tremendous GPS watches and affordable, feature-filled laser rangefinders. You can save up to $50 on these products, no promo code needed.

Save up to 60% on True Linkswear: True Linkswear makes some of our favorite apparel, as well as their innovative and comfortable golf shoes. You can save up to 60% off with their tremendous Black Friday deals.

Save up to 50% on TaylorMade Golf apparel and accessories: TaylorMade does some great brand collaborations for apparel and makes tremendous headcovers and other accessories. You can save up to 50% on these products, no promo code needed.

Buy 2 dozen OnCore Golf balls, get 1 dozen free: OnCore Golf is running a great stock-up promotion for the holidays. You can buy 3 dozen golf balls from their lineup for the price of two!

Save up to 50% on Vice Golf balls, putters, clubs and more: Vice Golf makes incredibly popular golf balls, putters, bags, wedges and more. You can save up to 50% on these products, no promo code needed.

Save 20% sitewide with Vessel: Vessel makes some of the best feature-filled, beautiful golf bags in the business. You can save 20% sitewide at Vessel through for a limited time with promo code 20VSL.

Save up to 60% with Malbon Golf's archive sale: Malbon Golf continues to push what is considered golf fashion with their unique take on golf apparel and their brand collaborations that fans love. You can save up to 60% on these curated items in the archive sale.

Save 20% with Newton Golf: Newton Golf makes the driver shaft that's in my bag right now, and it's fantastic. I get asked questions about it all the time, and I just tell people they should try it for themselves. Now you can at a discount! You can save 20% on a variety of Newton Golf products, including driver and 3-wood shafts.

Save up to 60% with Linksoul: Linksoul shorts and pants have long been a staple in my closet, and their casual polos are tremendous for most any situation. You can save up to 60% on Linksoul sale items and 40% on anything else, making this a great sale.

Golf News Net exclusive, always-on promo codes